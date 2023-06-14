Mariama & Onis Found Love In The Office 5 Years Ago!

Maybe staying long hours at work isn’t bad after all…especially if it brings the love of your life your way just like in Mariama’s case. 😊

It all began one fateful day when she decided to stay back at work to learn how to code. Little did she know that she was going to end up meeting the love of her life. She met Onis that day and they became inseparable. Now, they are on their way to forever land and we can’t help but feel super giddy! They look absolutely beautiful in their pre-wedding photos, and you will love them as much as we do!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Mariama:

We met in 2018 when working at sister companies. The first time we talked was when he walked past me on a night I stayed back at the office late and was learning to code. He stopped by, introduced himself and promised to help me if I had any technical challenges I needed help with. That was how we became friends.

He never kept his promise to teach me how to code but pursued other things instead, LOL. We got talking, became better friends, went on so many dates and the rest as they say is history. We officially started dating in early 2019 and have been together since. Last year, we finally decided to consummate our love into a marriage. So, here we are!

Credits

Bride @mayreambarry

Planner @bankysuevents

Makeup: @houseoftara_intl

White pantsuit: @anncranberry

Black dresses @debrasgrace

Photography @georgefaleye