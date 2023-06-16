Bask in The Thrills of Love With Yvonne and Jeffery’s Wedding Video!

Finding love is like finding a treasure chest full of joy, warmth and so much sweetness. Today, we are so excited for Yvonne and Jeffery who sealed their love at the altar!

The lovebirds exchanged their vows in a dreamy indoor ceremony with their close friends and family present. Yvonne looked breathtaking in her magnificent ball dress and Jeffery looked super suave in his tux. They had a blast at the reception ceremony which featured cute speeches from the bridesmaids and groomsmen and a lot of sleek moves on the dance floor. Their wedding was all shades of fun; we bet you will love it as much as we do.

Enjoy Yvonne and Jeffrey’s wedding video below: