Weddings

It's Time to Spice up Your Weekend With all The Lovely Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Sweet Spot Weddings

Bask in The Thrills of Love With Yvonne and Jeffery's Wedding Video!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Mariama & Onis Found Love In The Office 5 Years Ago!

Weddings

Uju and CJ Found Love In a Pandemic - Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

From The Fuel Station to #EETillForever! See How Ekpere & Ekene Came to Be

Weddings

It Began With an Instagram DM! Enjoy Aku & Uko’s Love Story

Weddings

Take a Dive Into The Love Zone With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly!

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Nigerian-American Union! Watch How Linda & Deen Tied The Knot The Yoruba Way

Weddings

Funke Met Solapo on His Birthday 3 Years Ago - See Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Fill Your Day With All The Sweetness From Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye’s Wedding

Weddings

It’s Time to Spice up Your Weekend With all The Lovely Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

3 hours ago

Hey there, BellaNaija Weddings fam!

Welcome to another fabulous weekend. In the BellaNaija Weddings Zone, we believe that your weekend itinerary must have at least one fun activity. Well, guess what? You are in luck today because we’ve got the exact thing you need for a fun weekend. It’s an overload of beautiful weddings, heartwarming love stories, breathtaking inspirations and thrilling videos – what we will describe as a love overdose. Today, we want you to have an exciting weekend by clicking on the title links below. So, go ahead a take this love ride with us!

Cheers to an amazing weekend!

Chinaza & Eyo’s Love Journey Began With a ‘Hi’ At The Airport!

Feel The Vibrance of Culture In Chidi & Mow’s Nigerian-Tanzanian Trad!

I Did & Still Do! Catch all The Highlights From Anita (Real Warri Pikin) & Ikechukwu’s Vow Renewal

See How The Gents of #ANIIKE2023 Showed up And Showed Out!

