Chinaza & Eyo are Secondary School Mates Turned Lovers! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Don’t you think it’s so beautiful how one random moment can lead to a lifetime of bliss? Chinaza and Eyo are today’s lovebirds; their love story will make your day!

The sweethearts were secondary school mates but love waited for the perfect time to work its magic. They reunited at the airport years later and began their love journey. They served sweet love and beauty with their pre-wedding shoot and civil wedding photos. Today, they are making us super excited with their beautiful white wedding photos. Chinaza rocked her white dress elegantly and Eyo made a dapper groom.

The lovebirds were glowing with happiness, and you can’t help but feel their love radiating from every corner of the room. Chinaza and Eyo were the life of the party and they brought all the energy to their wedding reception.  We are so happy for the #ForeverCE couple as they journey into happy ever after!

How we met
By the bride, Chinaza:

Eyo and I met at the airport in Abuja in 2016. We actually went to the same secondary school and knew each other by name, but we never spoke or crossed paths back then. At the airport, I was with my childhood friend and godsister who coincidentally met Eyo the day before through her friend. We both went to say hi and ended up having various conversations before and after we landed in London.

We parted ways at the airport and didn’t speak after that, till we met again a week later at a mutual friend’s music performance. He immediately asked why I didn’t add him back on Snapchat but I explained that I didn’t get any notification from him. We basically became friends from that day. My godsister sensed he had feelings for me but I was sure he didn’t… the first time he asked me out (to brunch) it was with two of his friends so I was convinced we had friend-zoned each other.

He eventually shared that he liked me and I turned him down. He was a good friend and I didn’t see him as more than that, largely because I wasn’t looking for a relationship. He took a step back after that and I then became more intentional about our relationship. I pretty much fell in love and we started dating 3 months after we met. He proposed in 2022 and the rest, as they say, is history.

Can’t get over this love and beauty 😍


Le’s take in the beauty of this reception decor before we begin

Chinaza looks so beautiful in her second look 😍

It’s time for some fun wedding games!

 

Planner @theplanningcomp
Photography @bedgepictures

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

