Aproko Doctor talks about the Dangers of Soda Drinks to Dental Hygiene | Watch

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian medical practitioner and social media personality Chinonso Fidelis Egemba, best known as Aproko Doctor, has shared a new video on his YouTube channel.

In this video, Aproko Doctor, who is known for sharing insightful medical tips and healthy living nuggets with the aid of interesting comedy sketches on his social media handles, talks about the importance of avoiding soda drinks and how dangerous they are to a person’s dentition.

Watch:

