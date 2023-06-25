Lily & Cyril’s Love Journey Began in School! Their Pre-wedding Photos Will Make Your Day

Right from the first time Cyril set eyes on Lily, all he wanted to do was to put a smile on her lovely face. He eventually charmed his way into her heart. Now, these two have formed a lovely bond and are set for the aisle! We can’t get enough of the sweet chemistry from their pre-wedding photos

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Lily:

We met way back in school, he walked up to me and the first thing he told me was “smile” which I did. He told me to give out my number which I refused (because…hello I don’t know you.) I don’t know how he eventually got my contact. Fast forward to when he came looking for me, it was as though we’d known for years… the vibes and feelings were mutual. We weren’t really keeping in touch because I wasn’t interested in getting into a relationship but getting to know him more and more got me attached and here we are together forever.

Credits

Bride @favy_som7

Photography @georgefaleye

Planner @3030events.ng

Stylist @_18thbyedwards

Hair @laidbypresh

Makeup @joannas_signatures

Dress @eromo_moda