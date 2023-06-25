Connect with us

Lily & Cyril's Love Journey Began in School! Their Pre-wedding Photos Will Make Your Day

Have an Amazing Weekend With all The Goodies From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Princess & Clifford's White Wedding Was a Burst of Love and Happiness | WATCH

A Reunion in Canada Kicked Off Chidinma & Chigozie’s Love Story!

It Was Love at First Sight! See How Yetunde and Adeoluwa Came To Be

Chinaza & Eyo are Secondary School Mates Turned Lovers! Enjoy Their White Wedding Photos

It's Time to Spice up Your Weekend With all The Lovely Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Bask in The Thrills of Love With Yvonne and Jeffery's Wedding Video!

Mariama & Onis Found Love In The Office 5 Years Ago!

Uju and CJ Found Love In a Pandemic - Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Another day, another beautiful love story and this one would definitely make you smile!

Right from the first time Cyril set eyes on Lily, all he wanted to do was to put a smile on her lovely face. He eventually charmed his way into her heart. Now, these two have formed a lovely bond and are set for the aisle! We can’t get enough of the sweet chemistry from their pre-wedding photos

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Lily:

We met way back in school, he walked up to me and the first thing he told me was “smile” which I did. He told me to give out my number which I refused (because…hello I don’t know you.) I don’t know how he eventually got my contact. Fast forward to when he came looking for me, it was as though we’d known for years… the vibes and feelings were mutual. We weren’t really keeping in touch because I wasn’t interested in getting into a relationship but getting to know him more and more got me attached and here we are together forever.

 

Credits

Bride @favy_som7
Photography @georgefaleye
Planner @3030events.ng
Stylist @_18thbyedwards
Hair @laidbypresh
Makeup @joannas_signatures
Photography @georgefaleye
Dress @eromo_moda

