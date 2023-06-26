Themainevent22 Began With A Valentine’s Day Prank! Enjoy Naima & Akin’s White Wedding Photos

Maybe pranks bring more to the table than some laughter and fun after all. But then, what could be greater than fun? Ladies and gentlemen… love! A Valentine’s Day prank turned Naima and Akin from strangers to lovers – you can catch up on the juicy details here, in case you missed it.

Today, we’ve got their white wedding photos and we cannot help the giddy feeling! They had a dreamy outdoor wedding, giving us so much beauty to drool over. Naima was a super chic bride and Akin sure understood the drip assignment. From the all-around joy to the pure energy… You’ll love every bit of the #themainevent22 wedding!

Enjoy their wedding photos below and check out their civil wedding shoot here:

Now Mr and Mrs!

Credits:

Bride: @naaiyma

Groom: @akinwumiosunkoya

Planner: @theplanningcomp

Wedding minister: @joshuakesena

Wedding bands: @charlesandcolvard

Videography: @wrgoimagery

Photography: @tope_horpload

Makeup: @ronaldthe7th

Wedding dress: @millanova via @vonvebridalcouture

Robe: @jaeanahi

Suit: @kimonokollection

Shoes: @renecaovilla

Bouquet: @kambilflowers

Hair stylist: @hairfreakbyjboy

Bridesmaids’ dresses: @jaeanahi

Bridesmaids’ robes: @knanfe

Groomsmen’s suits: @mrfenbrand

Decor: @whitecrystaldecor

DJ: @iamdjdannymix

Lights & sound: @linksmultimedia.ng

Effects: @mkali_effects

Smallchops: @startersmallchops

Food: @enoculinary

Icecream & popcorn: @1205.events

Cocktails: @emiscocktails

Security: @giantprotocolsolution