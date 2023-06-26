Themainevent22 Began With A Valentine’s Day Prank! Enjoy Naima & Akin’s White Wedding Photos

Connect with us

Maybe pranks bring more to the table than some laughter and fun after all. But then, what could be greater than fun? Ladies and gentlemen… love! A Valentine’s Day prank turned Naima and Akin from strangers to lovers –  you can catch up on the juicy details here, in case you missed it.

Today, we’ve got their white wedding photos and we cannot help the giddy feeling! They had a dreamy outdoor wedding, giving us so much beauty to drool over. Naima was a super chic bride and Akin sure understood the drip assignment. From the all-around joy to the pure energy… You’ll love every bit of the #themainevent22 wedding!

Enjoy their wedding photos below and check out their civil wedding shoot here:

Now Mr and Mrs!

 

Credits:

Bride@naaiyma
Groom: @akinwumiosunkoya
Planner@theplanningcomp
Wedding minister@joshuakesena
Wedding bands@charlesandcolvard
Videography@wrgoimagery
Photography@tope_horpload
Makeup@ronaldthe7th
Wedding dress@millanova via @vonvebridalcouture
Robe@jaeanahi
Suit@kimonokollection
Shoes@renecaovilla
Bouquet@kambilflowers
Hair stylist@hairfreakbyjboy
Bridesmaids’ dresses@jaeanahi
Bridesmaids’ robes@knanfe
Groomsmen’s suits@mrfenbrand
Decor@whitecrystaldecor
DJ@iamdjdannymix
Lights & sound@linksmultimedia.ng
Effects@mkali_effects
Smallchops@startersmallchops
Food@enoculinary
Icecream & popcorn@1205.events
Cocktails@emiscocktails
Security@giantprotocolsolution

