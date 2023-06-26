Weddings
#Themainevent22 Began With A Valentine’s Day Prank! Enjoy Naima & Akin’s White Wedding Photos
Maybe pranks bring more to the table than some laughter and fun after all. But then, what could be greater than fun? Ladies and gentlemen… love! A Valentine’s Day prank turned Naima and Akin from strangers to lovers – you can catch up on the juicy details here, in case you missed it.
Today, we’ve got their white wedding photos and we cannot help the giddy feeling! They had a dreamy outdoor wedding, giving us so much beauty to drool over. Naima was a super chic bride and Akin sure understood the drip assignment. From the all-around joy to the pure energy… You’ll love every bit of the #themainevent22 wedding!
Enjoy their wedding photos below and check out their civil wedding shoot here:
Now Mr and Mrs!
