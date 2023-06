In her new vlog, Nigerian food expert Sisi Yemmie goes on a birthday gift shopping, a birthday dinner date and also talks about Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon attempt.

Sisi Yemmie also takes us on the journey of how she went to support Hilda Baci during the cook-a-thon and how she paid a visit to Hilda’s restaurant after the cook-a-thon.

Watch: