Check out the Teaser for Bimbo Ademoye’s Web Series “Sibe”

Bimbo Ademoye has the teaser for the highly anticipated web series, “Sibe.”

The series is based on the travails and adventures of the eccentric and hilarious character, Sibe (played by Bimbo Ademoye).

The actress wrote in an Instagram post announcing the return of the series. She wrote; “We put our heart and soul into this project. I believe God has blessed it. It is left for you guys to watch, like, share, subscribe and enjoy it. Enjoy our teaser featuring your faves. The best of the very best. My name is Sibesibeoluwanbepelumi ADIO-ALAKA. There’s no work I haff not to, there’s no work I cannot do, there’s no work I wee not do. Up omo Adugbo. 4 more days to go. Tag your faves that you can see..”

The first instalment of “Sibe” featured popular Nollywood actors Adedimeji Lateef, Kunle Remi, Abimbola Idowu Thomas, Uzor Arukwe, and Akintunde Yusuf, and it’s directed by Sunkanmi Adebayo. The forthcoming edition will feature even more stars.

Watch the teaser below: