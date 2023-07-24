Edirin Metsegharun is on a Mission to Promote Healthy Living Among Children

While doing her first-degree research project at the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State, Nigeria, in 2006, Edirin Metsegharun realised her life’s purpose in what she initially thought was merely a graduation requirement.

“My topic was ‘The Influence of Family Background in Children’s Academic Performance’, and during my research, I discovered that while children from affluent households had their basic needs met, they were not eating a nutritious and balanced diet; hence, their academic performances were being affected,” Metsegharun explained.

Based on these findings, the Educational Management graduate felt compelled to start an initiative to help both children and parents adopt a healthy lifestyle.

“I really love children, and so, based on these discoveries from my research and seeing the rise of obesity among them, I knew I had to do something as this issue not only affected their physical health but also their academic performance,” Metsegharun said.

According to a 2020 report by Oluwafunmilayo Adeniyi, Gabriel Fagbenro, and Foluke Olatona, the rate of overweight and obese school-aged children in Lagos was 3.7% in 2007. However, the report shows that by 2014, this had increased to 11.5%.

“The predominant sedentary activities identified among the majority of the children were watching television and staying idle indoors,” wrote the authors.

Metsegharun founded the Passion for Healthy Kids Initiative (PHKI) in 2011, a non-governmental organisation focusing on childhood undernourishment, preventing obesity, and promoting healthy eating habits and physical activity for children. This helps increase their chances of success in school and life.

Because children love reading, she saw that storybooks were the most effective and entertaining way to reach them.

“To promote nutrition and healthy living in a fun way, I published my first book, ‘Ola and Bisi: Adventures of Health (Eat Healthy and Be Smart), in 2014, and the sequel, ‘Fit Kid or Fat Kid, in 2015. In the same year, I also published ‘Parents Guide to Healthy Eating and Activities’, for parents,” she said.

The illustrated books follow the exciting journey of two children named Ola and Bisi as they explore the world of healthy living and exercise. The books use simple language and humour to engage kids and teach them important lessons.

The two books focus on maintaining a healthy weight, making smart snack choices, drinking plenty of water, and exercising. It also includes fun activities to help children learn about healthy living. Friendship is another important theme in the book, as it explores the impact of peer bullying.

The Parents Guide to Healthy Eating and Activities is a comprehensive resource to assist parents with identifying potential weight concerns in their children. This guide provides practical advice on providing a healthy, balanced diet for your child, making eating out with the family a healthy experience, encouraging smart snacking habits, and supporting your child’s physical activity.

To bring the healthy living message to both children and parents, Metsegharun started a YouTube channel called ‘Healthy Kids Moment with Edirin Mey’ in 2021 to promote healthy living for children and their parents.

In addition to the online video content, Metsegharun also visits schools and churches to educate children and their parents.

Because children also love fruits, Metsegharun also makes educational videos on fruits. She picks fruit and breaks down the nutritional values of that fruit.

“I loved watching her YouTube skit on the importance of Vitamins. She explained the nutritional values of eating vegetables and that vitamins help the body work properly, resist infections, keep the nerves healthy, and sustain good eyesight. It was very educational,” said an 11-year-old who watches the programme.

Metsegharun, who has impacted thousands of children, believes that good health is a state of complete physical, emotional, spiritual, moral, mental, and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease.

“I aim to increase public awareness and engagement in our message. It is a well-known fact that well-fed children grow into well-bred adults,” Metsegharun concluded.

Story Credit: Bright Emwanta Igbinomwanhia for bird story agency