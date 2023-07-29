Chidimma Uzoma Talks Entrepreneurship and Work-Life balance on “Omon’s Couch”



In today’s episode of “Omon’s Couch”, host Omon Odike has a chat with Chidimma Uzoma, the Founder and CEO of Zayith Food Company (a healthy dairy processing, marketing, and distribution company based in Lagos, Nigeria).

Chidimma shares her successes, challenges, how she birthed her fast-selling recipe in a stranger’s kitchen, lessons she learned from COVID-19, balancing work and life as an entrepreneur, tips for a new business owner, and lots more.

Watch: