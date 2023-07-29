Chidimma Uzoma Talks Entrepreneurship and Work-Life balance on “Omon’s Couch”

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

21 hours ago

 on


In today’s episode of  “Omon’s Couch”, host Omon Odike has a chat with Chidimma Uzoma, the Founder and CEO of Zayith Food Company (a healthy dairy processing, marketing, and distribution company based in Lagos, Nigeria).

Chidimma shares her successes, challenges, how she birthed her fast-selling recipe in a stranger’s kitchen, lessons she learned from COVID-19, balancing work and life as an entrepreneur, tips for a new business owner, and lots more.

Watch:

Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

