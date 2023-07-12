Connect with us

Weddings

Georgia and Kenneth are Childhood Friends on a Forever Journey!

Sweet Spot Weddings

You're in For a Sweet Ride with Happiness and Nonso’s Igbo Trad!

Weddings

An Office Hangout Kicked off Ibukun & Damola's Love Journey!

Weddings

Hanna and Arsène's Ever After Started With a Joke on Snapchat

Weddings

Have a Fun Weekend With all The Amazing Features on #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Halima and David's Wedding Video Was a Mix of Love, Beauty & Fun!

Weddings

Morgane & Ronald are High School Mates Turned Lovers! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Habibat & Anuoluwapo's Romantic #BNBling in The Garden Will Make Your Day!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Zainab & Toyyib Met at The Airport - They're Now on Their Forever Journey!

Weddings

It was Love at First Sight! See How Moyo & Banji Met at a Wedding 6 Years Ago

Weddings

Georgia and Kenneth are Childhood Friends on a Forever Journey!

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

If two people are meant to be, love will always find a way of bringing them together. For Georgia and Kenneth, the church was the genesis of their sweet love.

The love birds met at a church social event where they started off as friends. Three attempts later, Kenneth was finally able to get Georgia to go on a date with him and the rest has been a sweet love song! As they happily count down to their big day, they are serving us pure chemistry with their pre-wedding shoot and we totally love to see it. Their photos have us beaming with smiles and we bet it will have the same effect on you!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Georgia:

Through Kenneth’s early high school years and my late middle school years, we met through a social event hosted at Christ the King Church in the Bronx. Kenneth was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and I was a member of the Ghanaian Catholic Community. We started as distant friends and we’d often cross paths at church functions and the infamous Mullally Park on 167th Street.

In the year of 2011, Kenneth tried asking me out for the first time, and I declined. It took 2 more tries before Kenneth cracked the code and got me to agree on a date 3 years later, in the summer of 2014 – the rest is history. Since that summer, We have been inseparable, enjoying countless movie dates followed by ice cream shop visits, and of course world travel. In April 2022, at my 25th birthday party, instead of a Chanel bag and after 8 years of dating, Kenneth asked me to be his forever and I screamed YES!

 

Credits

Bride-to-be@georgia.nyc
Photography@stanlophotography
Videography@densmore_films
Makeup: @mua_ttt_tia
Hair : @dolledbydeedee @shopsoluxehair
Dress@nycfashionboutique | @sherrihill

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

How the ReportHer Awards is Boosting Women’s Representation in Media

Queenette Enilama: How Parents Can Help Foster Sibling Bond

Mike Hunder: Are You Thinking of a Career in Paid Employment or Entrepreneurship?

Smart Emmanuel: How to Lead Super Talented Employees & Team Members 

This Edition of Work & Life in Italy Delves into the Afro-Brazilian Spirituality of Simao Amista
css.php