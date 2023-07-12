Georgia and Kenneth are Childhood Friends on a Forever Journey!

If two people are meant to be, love will always find a way of bringing them together. For Georgia and Kenneth, the church was the genesis of their sweet love.

The love birds met at a church social event where they started off as friends. Three attempts later, Kenneth was finally able to get Georgia to go on a date with him and the rest has been a sweet love song! As they happily count down to their big day, they are serving us pure chemistry with their pre-wedding shoot and we totally love to see it. Their photos have us beaming with smiles and we bet it will have the same effect on you!

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Georgia:

Through Kenneth’s early high school years and my late middle school years, we met through a social event hosted at Christ the King Church in the Bronx. Kenneth was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and I was a member of the Ghanaian Catholic Community. We started as distant friends and we’d often cross paths at church functions and the infamous Mullally Park on 167th Street.

In the year of 2011, Kenneth tried asking me out for the first time, and I declined. It took 2 more tries before Kenneth cracked the code and got me to agree on a date 3 years later, in the summer of 2014 – the rest is history. Since that summer, We have been inseparable, enjoying countless movie dates followed by ice cream shop visits, and of course world travel. In April 2022, at my 25th birthday party, instead of a Chanel bag and after 8 years of dating, Kenneth asked me to be his forever and I screamed YES!

Credits

Bride-to-be: @georgia.nyc

Photography: @stanlophotography

Videography: @densmore_films

Makeup: @mua_ttt_tia

Hair : @dolledbydeedee / @shopsoluxehair

Dress: @nycfashionboutique | @sherrihill