Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

You're in For a Sweet Ride with Happiness and Nonso’s Igbo Trad!

Sweet Spot

Maria Chike is Bumpin' & Glowing in These Maternity Photos ❤️

BN TV Music Relationships Sweet Spot

Is Johnny Drille Married to Rima Tahini? See Don Jazzy’s Confirmation + the Music Video for “The Best Part”

Sweet Spot Weddings

Zainab & Toyyib Met at The Airport - They're Now on Their Forever Journey!

Music Sweet Spot

“This man has changed my life forever“ - Selena Gomez on Rema

Scoop Sweet Spot

Naomi Campbell Reveals She Welcomed Baby No. 2 - A Boy!

Music Sweet Spot

It's Been 25 Years of Marital Bliss for Tunde & Wunmi Obe ❤️

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Maria Chike Is Expecting A Baby!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Princess & Clifford's White Wedding Was a Burst of Love and Happiness | WATCH

Scoop Sweet Spot

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Made a Fashionable Statement at Pharrell Williams' First Louis Vuitton Show

Sweet Spot

You’re in For a Sweet Ride with Happiness and Nonso’s Igbo Trad!

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

When it comes to Igbo weddings, some things are just constant – the top-tier fun, a rich display of culture and of course, a whole lot of love.

Just when we thought we had seen enough beauty with Happiness and Nonso’s pre-wedding shoot, they brought an overdose with their vibrant Igbo traditional wedding. You will agree with us that these lovebirds came prepared!

Happiness gave a back-to-back slay in her traditional outfits, and Nonso understood the drip assignment. From the dance entrance to the legendary Igba Nkwu (Wine carrying), this wedding was indeed a splash of vibrant culture! The love and happiness in the air was so evident and contagious and we are certain you will fall in love with every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below:

The gorgeous bride is here!

Here is to happy ever after!

Credits

Bride @selmaleen
Groom @nonso_ok
Planner @dobizzy_concept
Photography @officialbigdealweddings
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Hairstylist @adefunkeee
Handfans and Horsetail @onyix_craft
Bride’s 1st outfit @zeebah.signature
Bride’s 2nd and 3rd outfit @idiolnupo
Gele @eazzykel_gele

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

This Edition of Work & Life in Italy Delves into the Afro-Brazilian Spirituality of Simao Amista

Yummy Tasty Meals! Dig Into this “Doing Life With” Edition with Ify’s Kitchen

Dennis Isong: Understanding The Difference Between Excision and Certificate of Occupancy

Meet the Nigerian Women Political Leaders Elected in the 2023 General Polls

Abisola Oladele Tanzako: Dealing with Friendships as an Introverted Millennial Woman
css.php