You’re in For a Sweet Ride with Happiness and Nonso’s Igbo Trad!

When it comes to Igbo weddings, some things are just constant – the top-tier fun, a rich display of culture and of course, a whole lot of love.

Just when we thought we had seen enough beauty with Happiness and Nonso’s pre-wedding shoot, they brought an overdose with their vibrant Igbo traditional wedding. You will agree with us that these lovebirds came prepared!

Happiness gave a back-to-back slay in her traditional outfits, and Nonso understood the drip assignment. From the dance entrance to the legendary Igba Nkwu (Wine carrying), this wedding was indeed a splash of vibrant culture! The love and happiness in the air was so evident and contagious and we are certain you will fall in love with every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below:

The gorgeous bride is here!

Here is to happy ever after!

Credits

Bride @selmaleen

Groom @nonso_ok

Planner @dobizzy_concept

Photography @officialbigdealweddings

Makeup @ariyike_mua

Hairstylist @adefunkeee

Handfans and Horsetail @onyix_craft

Bride’s 1st outfit @zeebah.signature

Bride’s 2nd and 3rd outfit @idiolnupo

Gele @eazzykel_gele