Sweet Spot
You’re in For a Sweet Ride with Happiness and Nonso’s Igbo Trad!
When it comes to Igbo weddings, some things are just constant – the top-tier fun, a rich display of culture and of course, a whole lot of love.
Just when we thought we had seen enough beauty with Happiness and Nonso’s pre-wedding shoot, they brought an overdose with their vibrant Igbo traditional wedding. You will agree with us that these lovebirds came prepared!
Happiness gave a back-to-back slay in her traditional outfits, and Nonso understood the drip assignment. From the dance entrance to the legendary Igba Nkwu (Wine carrying), this wedding was indeed a splash of vibrant culture! The love and happiness in the air was so evident and contagious and we are certain you will fall in love with every frame as you scroll.
Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below:
The gorgeous bride is here!
Here is to happy ever after!
Credits
Bride @selmaleen
Groom @nonso_ok
Planner @dobizzy_concept
Photography @officialbigdealweddings
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Hairstylist @adefunkeee
Handfans and Horsetail @onyix_craft
Bride’s 1st outfit @zeebah.signature
Bride’s 2nd and 3rd outfit @idiolnupo
Gele @eazzykel_gele