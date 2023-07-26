Beauty
Hairstyling Inspo: Check Out These 10 Micro Twists Styles From Lola Williams | WATCH
Hey BellaStylistas,
Nigerian medical doctor cum lifestyle, natural hair & wellness content creator — Lola Williams is out with a resourceful vlog showing 10 lovely ways to style your versatile micro twists. These inspirations are also great for styling locs and other similar hair varieties.
Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
See how Lola got her micro twists installed in 7 hours, hit the ▶ button below to watch:
Credit: @thelolawilliams