Hairstyling Inspo: Check Out These 10 Micro Twists Styles From Lola Williams | WATCH

Nigerian medical doctor cum lifestyle, natural hair & wellness content creator — Lola Williams is out with a resourceful vlog showing 10 lovely ways to style your versatile micro twists. These inspirations are also great for styling locs and other similar hair varieties.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola Williams MD🇳🇬 (@thelolawilliams)

See how Lola got her micro twists installed in 7 hours, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola Williams MD🇳🇬 (@thelolawilliams)

Credit: @thelolawilliams

