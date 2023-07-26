Connect with us

Beauty BN TV

Hairstyling Inspo: Check Out These 10 Micro Twists Styles From Lola Williams | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Twin Birthday Dinner Outfit Inspo: Get Ready With Mary Bennett & Martha Dove | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Style

Let's Talk About Alex Unusual's Sultry BBNaija All-Stars Opening Night Lewk | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Movies & TV Style

Styled By MaklinScout Unveils The Process Behind Mercy Eke's BBN All Stars Opening Night Outfit | WATCH

Beauty

This Is How All The It-Girls Are Wearing Their Braids Now, Thanks Tuke Morgan

Beauty

 WATCH: Issa Rae Just Schooled Us On Her Dry Skin Routine, Courtesy of Vogue

Beauty BN TV Relationships

Sabrina Elba Talks Dating, Philanthropy, Marriage & Purposeful Work On 'The Break' | WATCH

Beauty BN TV

Need Some Barbie-themed Makeup Inspiration? Check These Out | WATCH

Beauty

Ghana's Hijabi Queen Zakiya Ahmed is Our Newest Beauty Crush

Beauty BN TV

How To Care For Natural Afro Hair Before Getting A Protective Style | WATCH

Beauty

Hairstyling Inspo: Check Out These 10 Micro Twists Styles From Lola Williams | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

43 seconds ago

 on

Hey BellaStylistas,

Nigerian medical doctor cum lifestyle, natural hair & wellness content creator Lola Williams is out with a resourceful vlog showing 10 lovely ways to style your versatile micro twists. These inspirations are also great for styling locs and other similar hair varieties.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

See how Lola got her micro twists installed in 7 hours, hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credit: @thelolawilliams

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Chisom Olamigoke: On Making Your Goals A Reality

Semhal Tsegaye Abebe is Helping Young Migrants Pursue Their Dreams in This Episode of Work & Life in Italy

What Does Life as a Celebrity Mobile Barber Look Like? Read this Edition of “Doing Life With” TopzyCut to Find Out

BN Prose: Taking Back What is Mine by Grace Ogor

5 Things to Know Ahead of Adekunle Gold’s Forthcoming Album
css.php