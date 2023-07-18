Connect with us

It Started as a Hobby to Keep Her Daughter Busy, Now this Kenyan Entrepreneur Has a Thriving Jewellery Business

From Nigeria to Poland – See How Abiodun Olubakinde is Doing Life as a Product Manager, Photographer & Content Creator

Here's How These Kenyan Twin Sisters Stella & Winnie Mutai Joined Forces to Make a Sustainable Impact

Oluwadamilola Ojikutu: Immersing Yourself in the Wholeness of Your Being

Kevin Beaulier is Living His Dream in Milan – Read all About His Work & Life in Italy

How James Nnaji Went From Makurdi To NBA’s Charlotte Hornets

Amaka Okemadu: Do Winners Never Truly Quit?

African Influence on the Rise: Here Are 5 Key Takeaways from Africa Soft Power Summit 2023

Discover Ifunanya Obika's Journey in the world of Animation and her exciting trip to Annecy 2023!

Mfonobong Inyang: Fathers Deserve Their Flowers All the Time

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Photo Credit: Jecinta Kamau

Story Credit: Velma Pamela for bird story agency

bird is Africa No Filter (ANF)'s story agency designed to shift narratives about and in Africa, away from dangerous stereotypes.

