Youthful and Useful: Join the Pan-African Youth Day of Service (YDoS) Campaign

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Join the Pan-African Youth Day of Service (YDoS) Campaign: Ignite Change and Make a Difference in Africa!

Initiated by LEAP Africa, the Youth Day of Service (YDoS) is a Pan-African youth-led social impact campaign that takes place every year for an entire month, starting on August 12, coinciding with ‘International Youth Day.’ YDoS aims to unleash the potential and resourcefulness of young people across Africa, driving sustainable development and fostering a culture of communal support and community development. This year’s campaign theme is ‘Youthful and Useful.’

Are you a young person eager to make a difference? YDoS is an opportunity to step up as a project lead or volunteer and contribute to community-based projects. From tree planting to beach clean-ups, cleaning local environments and providing welfare to underserved communities, painting schools, educating women on sexual health, hosting workshops, or organizing webinars to support the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the possibilities are endless.

The YDoS campaign welcomes African youth aged 13-35, youth actors/leaders, youth-led or youth-focused organizations, development foundations, corporate organizations, and individual donors. This campaign encourages participation from all across Africa, promoting collaboration, collective action, and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To be part of the YDoS campaign, visit their website. For additional information, feel free to reach out to [email protected].

Embrace the #YouthfulandUseful movement, and become an agent of change, letting youthful energy create a lasting impact in the community. Together, participants can build or create #TheAfricaWeWant.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

