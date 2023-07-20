Lord’s London Dry Gin Takes Spotlight as Official Sponsor of the Trace Live event with Wande Coal Concert

Lord’s London Dry Gin, an esteemed Nigerian premium gin brand, partnered with Trace Live to host an electrifying evening of music performance by renowned music artist Wande Coal, and premium entertaining Lord’s gin and Lord’s cocktail refreshment.

The Trace Live with Wande Coal Concert took place at the prestigious Terra Kulture arena in Victoria Island, Lagos, captivating the audience with an unforgettable experience.

The event proved to be a resounding success, drawing music lovers from across different works of life to indulge in a night of premium entertainment. Lord’s London Dry Gin took centre stage, treating guests to a wide selection of Lord’s signature cocktails, and raising the bar in premium brand engagement.

Throughout the evening, Lord’s London Dry Gin captured the attention of guests with its exquisite offerings. The expertly curated Lord’s Gin cocktail bar became the epicentre of the night’s festivities, as skilled mixologists crafted signature cocktails using Lord’s London Dry Gin Classic. Each sip was a symphony of flavours, artfully created to delight the palates of the discerning guests.



Amar Agada, Business Brand Manager at Lord’s London Dry Gin, shared his thoughts on the event, stating;

The Trace Live with Wande Coal Concert provided a remarkable platform for Lord’s London Dry Gin to connect with our target audience, showcasing our refined taste and elevating the overall experience for music enthusiasts. This partnership epitomizes the fusion of artistry and premium gin and the symbolism of this to our dignified audiences. It was a night to remember, and we are proud to have played a part in bringing the remarkable experience to life.

Lord’s London Dry Gin continues to set the standard for premium gin in Nigeria and beyond. With its exceptional taste and commitment to delivering unforgettable moments, Lord’s London Dry Gin remains the brand of choice for those premium drinking and fun experiences.

To learn more about Lord’s London Dry Gin and upcoming events, kindly visit their website.

Sponsored Content