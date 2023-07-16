Victory Gbakara Wins Nigerian Idol Season 8

Talented Nigerian singer and songwriter Victory Gbakara has won the eighth edition of the Nigerian Idol singing competition.

After eight weeks of thrilling performances and highly competitive episodes, Victory beat his fellow top-two finalist and first runner-up, Precious Mac, to win the coveted grand prize that includes N35 million in cash, a brand new SUV, one Bigi Refrigerator and one year’s supply of Bigi soft drink, an all-expense paid trip courtesy of Tecno, a music record deal by a reputable label that will include a video shoot, one year’s supply of WAW detergent, and a fully installed DStv Explora with one year of Premium subscription.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigerian Idol (@nigerianidol)

The live show had wholesome moments where the families of both finalists were introduced, as well as great musical performances from Nigerian music stars Simi, Fave, Johnny Drille, and season 7 winner Progress Chukwuyem.

Victory thanked his fans for their votes and immense support throughout the show. He said, “I can’t contain my joy. I am so happy, guys. This journey has been a life-changing experience, and it would not have been possible without the support and love of my family, friends, and especially my incredible fans.”

He then closed off the eighth edition of the show with a beautiful performance of Wizkid’s “Blessed.”

The Gbakara family came through for their boy and it’s so heart-warming to see their love for him.🎶 #NigerianIdol Visit: https://t.co/CEgpkz3ttA pic.twitter.com/LBzZZRwm5S — Nigerian Idol (@Nigerianidol) July 16, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nigerian Idol (@nigerianidol)

You can check out Victory Gbakara and Precious Mac’s life changing journey to the finals here.

Photo Credit: @victory.gbaks