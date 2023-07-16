Which of these Wizkid Classics is Guaranteed to Get You Dancing Anytime?

In his song “Joy”, off the Ayo album released in 2014, a heartfelt and moving tribute to his mother for her support, Wizkid said to his fans, “One time for my people wey sabi, wey dey feel Wizzy music, wey dey buy my CD. I say two times for my people wey sabi, wey dey buy my tickets, wey dey come for my show,” a tribute to his fans early on in his career that has now spanned more than a decade.

On his 33rd birthday, it’s only appropriate to give him back the flowers he so charitably gave his fans on his second album, for more than a decade of great music and pioneering work in Afrobeats’ meteoric global appeal.

While it was difficult to select the classics to put on this list, it was an absolute pleasure to compile it, and we do hope that you enjoy it as much as we do—the beautifully gripping nostalgia and all.

Let’s take a look at some of Wizkid’s timeless classics from his first three albums, Superstar (2011), Ayo (2014) and Sounds From The Other Side (2017).

No Lele (Superstar)

Pakurumo (Superstar)

Love My Baby (Superstar)

For Me feat. Wande Coal (Superstar)

Holla At Your Boy (Superstar)

Wiz Party (Bonus Freestyle Leak) (Superstar)

Joy (Ayo)

Jaiye Jaiye feat. Femi Kuti (Ayo)

Show You The Money (Ayo)

Mummy Mi (Ayo)

Ojuelegba (Ayo)

On Top Your Matter (Ayo)

Caro feat. L.A.X (Ayo)

In My Bed (Ayo)

Sweet Love (Sounds From The Other Side)

Daddy Yo (Sounds From The Other Side)