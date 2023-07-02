It was Love at First Sight! See How Moyo & Banji Met at a Wedding 6 Years Ago

It’s almost impossible to stop ourselves from being super excited when we see two smitten lovebirds… A perfect example? The sight of Moyo and Banji!

The sweethearts met at a mutual friend’s wedding and Banji was instantly smitten. After his unsuccessful attempts to catch her attention throughout the ceremony, he met her just before she left the wedding and tactically shot his shot. 😅 Now, these two are filling our day with so much beauty from their stunning pre-wedding photos and we can’t get enough. It is impossible to go through their lovely photos and sweet love story without blushing hard!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Banji:

Our love story started at a beautiful wedding of a long-time friend of mine and a good friend of Moyo in 2017. I arrived at this wedding and very quickly noticed Moyo, my eyes were glued to her. She was pacing up and down, helping out, and I couldn’t help but notice her beauty and grace. Throughout the evening, I kept trying to catch Moyo’s attention, but she was so focused on helping out that I was invisible to her. The after-party began and everyone was on the dance floor, all of sudden to my left was Moyo yelling “These are expensive, these are red bottoms, these are bloody shoes” with all the attitude in the world while pointing to her Louboutin heels.

Very shortly after the DJ stopped playing music, the lights came on and Moyo started to pace towards the exit whilst ordering her Uber. I understood that there was not much time, so I quickly pursued Moyo and let her know how much I admired her beauty. She seemed hesitant, so I offered to give her my number so she could text me if she was interested in me, and she agreed. I quickly put my number in her phone and saved my name, but I didn’t want to leave it up to chance. So, I “accidentally” and shamelessly called myself before returning her phone.

As she was about to get in her Uber, I sent her a cheeky message. Very quickly we connected and our conversations flowed sweetly. From hourly replies to by the minute. We couldn’t get enough of each other, and before we knew it, we were inseparable.

