Zainab & Toyyib Met at The Airport – They’re Now on Their Forever Journey!

The beautiful thing about love is how it can find you anywhere. Love found Zainab and Toyyib at the airport and now, they are on a forever journey.

It all began when Zainab’s trip out of the country got delayed because of the Covid lockdown. When she eventually go a chance to travel, she crossed paths with Toyyib at the airport. They exchanged contacts and after Toyyib’s cheesy DM and the exciting conversations that followed, it’s been a perfect fairytale for these lovebirds. Their beautiful pre-wedding photos are giving us all the feels of love and we can’t get enough.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Zainab:

In April 2020, I was practically stuck in Nigeria after a 2 week holiday because of the Covid lockdown and flight ban. Thankfully a repatriation flight came to our rescue and on that faithful day, Toyyib happened to have driven his mum to work (who happened to work at the airport then and is an old friend of my mum).

We were meeting for the first time and after a casual chat, we exchanged numbers and kept it moving. I had also mentioned that I was a pharmacist. About a day after, I got a message from him asking “Can you please tell me the difference between Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine”. I thought that was smooth. Long story short, I did and ever since then, we can’t remember how life was before we met.

Credits

Planner @bankysuevents

Makeup @vins_signature

Photography @ifedayo.x