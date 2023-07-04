Connect with us

Zainab & Toyyib Met at The Airport - They're Now on Their Forever Journey!

Is Johnny Drille Married to Rima Tahini? See Don Jazzy’s Confirmation + the Music Video for “The Best Part”

“This man has changed my life forever“ - Selena Gomez on Rema

Naomi Campbell Reveals She Welcomed Baby No. 2 - A Boy!

It's Been 25 Years of Marital Bliss for Tunde & Wunmi Obe ❤️

Maria Chike Is Expecting A Baby!

Princess & Clifford's White Wedding Was a Burst of Love and Happiness | WATCH

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Made a Fashionable Statement at Pharrell Williams' First Louis Vuitton Show

Some of the Most Hilarious Pranks on African Parents We Found on the Internet

It Was Love at First Sight! See How Yetunde and Adeoluwa Came To Be

The beautiful thing about love is how it can find you anywhere. Love found Zainab and Toyyib at the airport and now, they are on a forever journey.

It all began when Zainab’s trip out of the country got delayed because of the Covid lockdown. When she eventually go a chance to travel, she crossed paths with Toyyib at the airport. They exchanged contacts and after Toyyib’s cheesy DM and the exciting conversations that followed, it’s been a perfect fairytale for these lovebirds. Their beautiful pre-wedding photos are giving us all the feels of love and we can’t get enough.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Zainab:

In April 2020, I was practically stuck in Nigeria after a 2 week holiday because of the Covid lockdown and flight ban. Thankfully a repatriation flight came to our rescue and on that faithful day, Toyyib happened to have driven his mum to work (who happened to work at the airport then and is an old friend of my mum).

We were meeting for the first time and after a casual chat, we exchanged numbers and kept it moving. I had also mentioned that I was a pharmacist. About a day after, I got a message from him asking “Can you please tell me the difference between Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine”. I thought that was smooth. Long story short, I did and ever since then, we can’t remember how life was before we met.

Credits

Planner @bankysuevents
Makeup @vins_signature
Photography @ifedayo.x

