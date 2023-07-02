“This man has changed my life forever“ – Selena Gomez on Rema



American pop star Selena Gomez has shared a beautiful note of gratitude to Nigerian singer Rema for featuring her on the remix of his global hit “Calm Down.”

Selena made the post on her Instagram page. She wrote, “This man has changed my life forever. Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever.”

First released on February 11, 2022, “Calm Down” is the second single from Rema’s debut studio album Rave & Roses.

The remix with Selena Gomez was released on August 25, 2022 and since then, it has been a global hit.

Rema posted a celebratory message on his social media in March after he earned his first career Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit with the remix of the global record “Calm Down”

See Selena’s post below: