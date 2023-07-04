Is Johnny Drille Married to Rima Tahini? See Don Jazzy’s Confirmation + the Music Video for “The Best Part”

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Johnny Drille has shared the official video for his latest love song, “The Best Part.”

The beautiful video stars Mavin Records director of A&R and senior associate of Kupanda Capital, Rima Tahini. According to Don Jazzy’s post on Twitter, Johnny Drille and Rima are married, and from all indications, the private wedding took place in January 2022.

See the Don Jazzy’s post below:

With all the amazing love songs that @johnnydrille has written, it’s only right that he bags one of the most amazing women I have met to share #Thebestpart of his life. I am so happy for both of you. May GOD continue to bless your union. Happy birthday again @rimouuune 🤍🐘 pic.twitter.com/DtHB4KcpvZ — ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN 🤍🐘 (@DONJAZZY) July 4, 2023

See Rima’s wedding anniversary post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rima Tahini (@rimouuune)

Watch the official video below: