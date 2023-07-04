Connect with us

BN TV Music Relationships Sweet Spot

Is Johnny Drille Married to Rima Tahini? See Don Jazzy’s Confirmation + the Music Video for “The Best Part”

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Diamond Platnumz feat. Chike — My Baby

BN TV Music

The Cavemen talk about their Early Days and Highlife Music on the “Jenni Speaks Podcast”

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Shows Us How to Make the Viral 'Milky Way Puff Puff'

BN TV Living

How To Make Rich & Delicious Moimoi | WATCH

BN TV

Chef Tolani of “Diary of a Kitchen Lover” walks us through the Ojude Oba 2023 Festival

BN TV Living

Claire Idera Shares a Day in Her Life & What She's been up to in a New Vlog

BN TV Music

Watch Wizkid & Tems' Performance at the Essence Festival

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

"Sibe" Takes on the Role of a Waitress in Episode 3 | Watch

BN TV

Waste Reduction: Find Out How To Recycle Eggshells At Home | WATCH

BN TV

Is Johnny Drille Married to Rima Tahini? See Don Jazzy’s Confirmation + the Music Video for “The Best Part”

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Johnny Drille has shared the official video for his latest love song, “The Best Part.”

The beautiful video stars Mavin Records director of A&R and senior associate of Kupanda Capital, Rima Tahini. According to Don Jazzy’s post on Twitter, Johnny Drille and Rima are married, and from all indications, the private wedding took place in January 2022.

See the Don Jazzy’s post below:

See Rima’s wedding anniversary post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rima Tahini (@rimouuune)

Watch the official video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chaste Inegbedion: Will the Brown Card Change the Experiences of Nigerians at the U.S Border?

Wunmi Adelusi: The Little Things That Matter in Career Building

Samuel Onyemelukwe: How Do Film and TV Production Companies Make Money?

Kevin Beaulier is Living His Dream in Milan – Read all About His Work & Life in Italy

Get to Know The Celebrity Danfo Driver in this Edition of “Doing Life With”
css.php