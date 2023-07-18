Connect with us

Ghana's Hijabi Queen Zakiya Ahmed is Our Newest Beauty Crush

How To Care For Natural Afro Hair Before Getting A Protective Style | WATCH

You Won’t Believe How Easy it is To Achieve Adanna Madueke's Goddess Passion Twists

Usher Shares the Secrets to His Flawless Skin | Watch

Mihlali Ndamase Unveils Her Game-Changing Body Care Routine

Steal Ronke Raji’s Invisible Locs Style With This Quick & Easy Tutorial

E.A.T.O.W. Announces Global Makeup Awards and Gala in Lagos, November 2023

8 Game-Changing Makeup Hacks You Need to Know, Courtesy of Dodos

5 Braid Trends You Should Try This Summer – You’re Welcome!

Adesua Etomi-Wellington is all the Inspiration You Need to Hit the Gym

Late last year, Zakiya Ahmed made history as the first hijabi queen when she won Miss Malaika 2022 at the Grand Arena in Ghana. This extraordinary achievement resonated far beyond the borders of Ghana, becoming a resounding victory for hijabi women worldwide and a powerful stride towards the celebration of diverse beauty.

At just 20 years old, Zakiya Ahmed’s beauty and unique style have placed her firmly at the top of our beauty crush list. Her bold makeup choices highlight her striking features, while her impeccable skill in pairing her hijab with gorgeous outfits has mesmerised us.

In search of your next leading lady of unforgettable beauty moments? Your quest ends here.

Here’s a look at some of her most distinctive beauty looks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zakiya Ahmed (@zakiyaahmed__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zakiya Ahmed (@zakiyaahmed__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zakiya Ahmed (@zakiyaahmed__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zakiya Ahmed (@zakiyaahmed__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zakiya Ahmed (@zakiyaahmed__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zakiya Ahmed (@zakiyaahmed__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zakiya Ahmed (@zakiyaahmed__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zakiya Ahmed (@zakiyaahmed__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zakiya Ahmed (@zakiyaahmed__)

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

