Ghana’s Hijabi Queen Zakiya Ahmed is Our Newest Beauty Crush

Late last year, Zakiya Ahmed made history as the first hijabi queen when she won Miss Malaika 2022 at the Grand Arena in Ghana. This extraordinary achievement resonated far beyond the borders of Ghana, becoming a resounding victory for hijabi women worldwide and a powerful stride towards the celebration of diverse beauty.

At just 20 years old, Zakiya Ahmed’s beauty and unique style have placed her firmly at the top of our beauty crush list. Her bold makeup choices highlight her striking features, while her impeccable skill in pairing her hijab with gorgeous outfits has mesmerised us.

In search of your next leading lady of unforgettable beauty moments? Your quest ends here.

Here’s a look at some of her most distinctive beauty looks.

