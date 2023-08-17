Abiola Adediran: Practical Lessons to Build Lasting Wealth in Today’s Economic Landscape 

Throughout my journey towards achieving financial success, I have gained invaluable insights and practical lessons that have helped both me and my clients build lasting wealth. These lessons have shaped my understanding of money and guided my actions towards long-term financial security. Through careful observation and personal experiences from my financial journey, I have learned ten essential lessons.

Set Clear Financial Goals to Build Lasting Wealth

Start by setting clear financial goals. Define what wealth means to you; whether it’s achieving a certain net worth, owning specific assets, or being financially independent. Set both short-term and long-term goals, and make sure they are SMART – specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.

Create a Budget and Stick to It

Building wealth requires effective money management. Create a budget that outlines your income, expenses, and savings goals. Track your expenses and find areas where you can cut costs. Review your budget regularly to ensure you stay on track. Prioritise saving and investing, and avoid unnecessary debt.

Save and Invest Consistently

Consistency is key when it comes to building lasting wealth. Develop a habit of saving and investing regularly, even if it’s a small amount. Set up automatic transfers to a savings or investment account. Take advantage of employer-sponsored retirement plans or consider opening a separate retirement account.

Diversify Your Investments

To mitigate risk and maximise returns, diversify your investment portfolio. Invest in a mix of assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate, and mutual funds. Consider different sectors and geographies to spread risk. Regularly review and rebalance your portfolio to maintain diversification and adapt to market conditions.

Educate Yourself about Personal Finance and Investing

Building lasting wealth requires financial literacy. Educate yourself about personal finance, investing strategies, and the principles of wealth creation. Read books, attend seminars, follow reputable financial blogs, and consider consulting with a financial advisor to enhance your knowledge and make informed decisions.

Minimise and Manage Debt

Debt can be a major obstacle to building wealth if not properly used. Minimise high-interest debt like credit card debt. Also, to avoid interest compilations, pay it off as quickly as possible. Avoid taking on unnecessary debt and be cautious when using leverage. If you have existing loans, manage them wisely by making regular payments and exploring opportunities to refinance at lower interest rates.

Build Multiple Streams of Income

Relying solely on a single source of income can be risky. Aim to build multiple streams of income to diversify your earning potential. This could include investments, side businesses, rental income, or passive income streams like royalties or dividends. Focus on creating sustainable and scalable sources of income.

Continuously Upgrade Your Skills and Knowledge

Invest in yourself by continuously upgrading your skills and knowledge. Acquire new skills that are in demand and can increase your earning potential. Stay informed about market trends, technological advancements, and industry developments. Seek opportunities for professional growth and consider advanced education or certifications.

Protect Your Wealth with Insurance and Estate Planning

Safeguard your wealth by having adequate insurance coverage. Protect yourself against unforeseen events such as accidents, illnesses, or property damage. Additionally, consider estate planning to ensure the smooth transfer of wealth to future generations while minimising tax liabilities. Consult with professionals such as insurance agents and estate planning attorneys for personalised advice.

Stay Disciplined and Patient

Building lasting wealth is a long-term endeavour that requires discipline and patience. Stick to your financial plan, resist impulsive decisions, and avoid chasing quick gains. Embrace a long-term investment mindset and stay committed to your goals, even during market downturns. Remember that wealth accumulation takes time and consistent effort.