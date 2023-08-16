Catch Up on the Latest Episodes of Iyabo Ojo’s “Gold Room” on BN TV

Connect with us

Nollywood actress and movie producer Iyabo Ojo has shared the first three episodes of her new show, “Gold Room.”

The first episode featured veteran Nollywood actress Shaffy Bello. Shaffy reflects on her acting journey, moving to Nigeria, her new movie Orisa, and the lessons she’s learned on her journey.

Episode two features TV personality, model, and content creator Kiekie. Kiekie talked about her many talents, how she juggles them, the one she loves the most, the reception to her Fashion Shock Show, working during her pregnancy, and more.

In episode three, Iyabo Ojo opens up about her background, her journey thus far, the experiences that have shaped her into who she is today, being raised by her grandmother, how she got into acting twenty-five years ago, leaving acting when she became a mother, losing her dad, and lots more.

Watch:

