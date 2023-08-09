Discover the Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge now located at the Good Beach

Ready to unwind, chill and live on the edge a little, then here are a couple of ideas of things you can do and Kühl places to visit. With one of the top places on the list being the recently launched Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge perched snugly on the sands of the scenic Good Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Ice Kühl Lounge launched this weekend and here is the scoop on everything you missed and everything you need to know about one of the kühlest places in Lagos:

Liqueur lovers got treated to non-stop delightful Jägermeister-infused quacktails that got everyone giddy. From beachy, spicy, sour to the Jager berry flavour, there was something on the menu for everyone inclusive of some of our faves who showed up at the launch; Dare Aderinokun, Small Doctor and Odumodu Blvck amongst others.







In addition to the masterfully mixed quacktails, at the lounge people also got to enjoy a shot of Jägermeister the best way possible – Ice Kuhl!





In case you missed out on the launch, the Ice Kühl Lounge will be on the Good Beach from August to October, and the premium liqueur brand is geared to give everyone a one-of-a-kind experience.

Every weekend, the lounge will feature open mics sessions for all upcoming artistes looking to take charge of their destinies and become Meisters in their own rights. It gets better, there are exciting gifts to be won by anyone who captures the essence of the Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge in their pictures. All you have to do is post a picture(s) and share it with the hashtags #IceKühl, #Bestnights, #JägermeisterNigeria, #BetheMeister.

If you are looking to have a good time with your tribe within the next three months, the Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge at the Good Beach should definitely be considered to be in your list.

Come enjoy shots of Jägermeister at sub-zero temperature. To gain access, buy a bottle of the Jägermeister at the beach and you automatically get the chance to experience the Ice Kühl lounge for 15 Minutes. See you at the Kühlest spot to be.

About Jägermeister

Jägermeister is more than a premium liqueur brand; the brand is committed to empowering its consumers to take charge of their lives and become masters of their own destinies, to live above the norm, embrace unconventionality, and master your craft like a true Meister.

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #BeTheMeister, and follow @Jagermeisternigeria for all the latest updates.

