After releasing the 3-pack single Calypso last year, fast-rising singer Declan Jero is back with his first song this year, “Shampepe.”

Produced by Eardrums and popular producer Spellz, “Shampepe” is testament to the singer’s desire to continue his rise and carve a niche for himself in the ever-growing Afrobeats music scene.

