DJ Scoophy Never Misses Whenever He’s On Deck & On Fire

Avatar photo

Published

13 seconds ago

 on

‘On Deck & On Fire’ is a new series that aims to shine a well-deserved spotlight on the talented DJs who are the heartbeat of every unforgettable party. They bring infectious energy, setting the perfect vibe and ensuring every event is a resounding success with a dancing and euphoric crowd. Despite their crucial role in making every event enjoyable, they might not always receive the credit they deserve.

Yesterday, we had a conversation with Dope Caesar. Did you miss it? Read it here.

Ever partied at Obi’s House? Then you’ve most likely experienced DJ Scoophy‘s electrifying set! We had the opportunity to catch up with this fast-rising DJ, and he graciously shared insights into his career and how he manages to keep the creativity flowing despite his jam-packed schedule.

 

What sparked your love for DJing, and who were your early inspirations that shaped your musical journey?

I’m a music lover, but I can’t sing. So back in 2013, I got an Android device and downloaded DJ Studio. I started playing around with the app and recorded mixtapes that I played for my friends. Their positive remarks brought out the DJ talent in me.

DJ Jimmy Jatt and DJ Xclusive inspired me because of their musical features. They showed me that I didn’t have to become an artist to be famous. I’ve always wanted to become a superstar, lol.

Take us through a day in your life as a DJ, from morning routines to work commitments. How do you manage to maintain creativity amidst your busy schedule?

Every morning, I head to the gym. I can’t afford to miss that because it helps me stay fit. When I get back from the gym, I rehearse to stay on track. At night, if I’m not at a gig, I’m somewhere networking. You know how our job is; we always have to be outside.

Nigeria’s music scene is rich and diverse. How do you infuse local flavours into your DJ sets while keeping your performances appealing to a broader international audience?

I listen to international DJs’ mixtapes a lot, and one of my favourites is DJ Puffy; he’s really good. I also make an effort to know which songs are making waves internationally because most of my audience is from overseas. As a great DJ, I believe in constant research, striving for more, and being prepared for any challenges.

