Steven Ndukwu’s Trip To Northern Tanzania Was Magical & His Latest Vlog Proves It

In this video, Filmmaker and Creator Steven Ndukwu embarks on a journey to northern Tanzania, a region that has gained widespread recognition for housing some of East Africa’s most renowned parks and reserves, including the iconic Serengeti.

This expedition holds personal significance for Steven, as he finally fulfils his aspiration to explore this corner of Tanzania, spanning from the towering expanse of Africa’s highest peak, Kilimanjaro, to the mesmerizing grandeur of one of the world’s most incredible wildlife displays.

WATCH