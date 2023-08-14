Obi’s House: From Party to Movement! Highlighting DJ Obi’s Impact on Lagos’ Nightlife Scene

Rolling into a Monday night with high-energy beats might not sound like the typical start to a week, but DJ Obi has made it something to look forward to. For more than two years, he’s been throwing a weekly party that’s become more than just a gathering—it’s become a movement. From Bolivar to Hard Rock Cafe, DJ Obi has been amplifying the vibrant sounds of Lagos. What started as a response to post-COVID blues has transformed into a remedy for Monday traffic woes.

But Obi’s House isn’t just a party; it’s a catalyst for change in the music industry. It’s a platform that has launched emerging DJs and musicians into the spotlight.

It’s not just the newcomers who’ve taken notice. Some of Nigeria’s biggest names, like Burna Boy, Sarz, Don Jazzy, and Davido, have experienced firsthand the magic of Obi’s House.

However, DJ Obi didn’t orchestrate this success on his own. He proudly acknowledges the powerhouse all-female team that keeps the gears turning even in his absence. Akudo Alade handles the numbers, Mofiyinfoluwa Somuyiwa spearheads projects, Alee Wiwa crafts content, Modupe Longe manages merchandise and logistics, and Cynthia Nwabueze ensures smooth reservations and ticketing.

In this candid conversation, DJ Obi opens up about life as a DJ in Nigeria, the success of Obi’s House, his role in Lagos’ nightlife scene, and his relentless commitment to giving DJs the recognition they’ve long deserved. So, let’s dive into the vibrant world of DJ Obi and uncover the stories behind the music, the energy, and the beats that make Lagos dance.

***

Hi, DJ Obi! It’s a pleasure to speak with you. Just a few days ago, you were in Houston, and a few hours later, you were in Atlanta and New York. I can see that you’re always very busy. What’s a day in your life like?

It depends on the season or the time of year. Usually around this time of the year, I’m travelling and doing summer gigs. My gigs can consist of festival gigs, concert opening sets, birthday parties, and destination birthday parties. It’s just constant travelling, honestly. However, outside of the summer and towards the end of the year, I’m back home in Lagos, preparing for December or earlier in the year in Lagos, managing Obi’s House, and spending a lot of time working out in the gym. The summer is really when it gets busy for me and puts me on the road.

Life as a DJ must be thrilling and eventful, just as you’ve mentioned. Could you share a standout moment or experience from your summer tour that has left a lasting impression on you?

Just seeing the impact of Obi’s House is what’s leaving a lasting impression on me. Seeing how far the reach has gone. This is something that started on Instagram during COVID. Sometimes, when you’re doing stuff, you don’t necessarily pay attention to how it’s impacting people. You could get lost in trying to make things happen. I think the first one that stood out to me was Chicago on July 3, which was a Monday. I was DJing in Chicago, and at the same time, Obi’s House was happening in Lagos. And that’s the first time that’s happened to me. That kind of blew my mind because Lagos was packed. Chicago was rocking. I was like, “Yo, this is crazy. I’m having the same event in two different countries right now.”

What inspired you to create such a unique event? And how do you think that’s contributed to the entertainment community in Lagos, Nigeria?

A very strong part of what made me start Obi’s House was trying to redefine the nightlife space. I’ve always wanted to create a residency for myself in Nigeria, where I can be myself as a DJ, do me, and create independence. For a while the nightlife and entertainment scene was stagnant in terms of financial freedom. DJs weren’t receiving the credits they deserved, despite clubs raking in profits. During the COVID period, I faced tough questions because having kids shifted my focus. It became about supporting my children and securing their well-being. I needed to find ways to boost my revenue, and Obi’s House immediately came to mind.

I started during COVID. I was trying to figure out what to call the event and what type of event it was going to be. However, I took time to reflect and talk to God. Then it struck me: ‘You’ve got it already. I’ve equipped you with everything you need; now it’s about consistency.” I started the discipline challenge on Instagram, focusing on consistency. It turned out to be the answer to my prayers and questions. I started Obi’s House in Bolivar. I just needed a specific day for consistent presence. If those who claim to support DJ Obi genuinely do, they’ll show up each time I’m there. That’s precisely what’s happening.

I believe Obi’s House is not only about entertainment or nightlife but also about empowering DJs and supporting talents

Yeah, we’re very big on that. Since I moved back to Nigeria and have been working in various clubs and events, including weddings and after-parties, I’ve encountered numerous talented DJs who are undervalued, and the working conditions are unfavourable. You hear some of them getting paid with drinks. I’m like, “What? Getting paid with drinks? Don’t they need to eat? Don’t they want to earn money? Even those who are making money might be receiving as little as 20k, or if they’re lucky, maybe 50k. Meanwhile, you’ve got music like “Dorime” playing left and right in the club, people splurging on bottles and spending millions. You read blogs posting about clubs where someone spent 100 million or 90 million, yet the DJ is only earning 20k or 50k. Sometimes, negotiations might even be stuck at 100k. It’s not right. The DJ is the life of the party. The DJ’s energy is what encouraged people to consider spending at your establishment, and you can’t even compensate them adequately to show appreciation. This issue persists in Nigeria.

However, through Obi’s House, many DJs have been inspired to take a stand and say, “You know what? I realize my value is greater than this, so I’m going to pursue my path.” It’s about realizing your power and testing your strength as a DJ. If you recognize that you are the driving force behind the party and you aspire to achieve more and earn more, then it’s time to venture out on your own. There’s room for every individual’s unique vibe, and this is precisely what Obi’s House is injecting into the scene.

Amazing! I’ve seen so many DJs, from Dope Caesar and Uncle Bubu to even PocoLee being a Hypeman at DJ Obi’s House.

Exactly. Who knew Poco was great on the mic?

It has opened so many doors for these talents, even just beyond Obi’s House to what they do individually on social media and everything. And it’s just amazing to see that you’re not just doing this for yourself; you’re also supporting and empowering up-and-coming DJs. Can you share any success stories or the impact Obi’s House has had on emerging artists within the DJ and music industries?

We’ve put on a few DJs like Uncle Bubu, DJ Scoophy, and Dope Caesar, who’s trending right now, and it’s from the content that comes out of Obi’s House at Hard Rock Cafe. It’s one thing to say, “Hey, this is a platform for DJs. And it’s another thing for those DJs to come and do an exceptional job.” We’ve been able to highlight those DJs that come, and they’ve taken time to practise their craft. They’ve taken time to practise their sets. They’ve put together crazy mashups that blow the minds of the crowd.

We’ve been able to put them on by just recording those sets and putting them online to say, “Yo, this person exists, this person is here, and this person plays at Obi’s House. And from things like that, they’ve been able to get plugged into different kinds of events through event planners, corporate agencies, and stuff. They play at other events. We’ve been able to push brand-new music. The first time “Ojapiano” was ever played was at Obi’s House. Obi’s House was the reason why Ojapiano was put out as a song because Kcee, at the time, was just testing it, and it was from the reaction at Obi’s House that he decided to release the song. A few songs like BNXN‘s (fka Buju) “Traboski” and Shallipoppi‘s “Elon Musk,” came out the week before we played it at Obi’s House, but by the time it touched the stage at Obi’s House, it gave it a very strong push. Now, Obi’s House is part of every A&R’s promotional and marketing plan for their artists, and even the labels are reaching out to say, “We have new music with this artist; we want to push it, and we want to do it on your platform.”

It’s the best place to break new music; it’s the best place to discover new DJs; and it’s just an all-around fantastic party in general. Through Obi’s House, we’ve been able to redefine the social scene and the nightlife space in Lagos. Now, you don’t have to get dressed up and dolled up to go to a nightclub and feel oppressed by somebody who is busing out 20 million for no reason when you can just come to Obi’s House and be yourself. We don’t necessarily care if you’re busing bottles or if you’re drinking water. If you’re at a certain level in life and you decide to come to visit us and you want to enjoy certain things, they’re there for you to enjoy. The food is great, and the drinks are great. There are bottle services. Everything you need for a party to have a great night. There’s no pressure to spend or to act outside of your character. Just come and be yourself.

Encountered some challenges along the way?

Redefining the social scene is not easy. You’re going to face opposition. Encounter people who don’t see the sense in what you’re doing. You need strong determination to block out the noise. I received a lot of comments like “Oh, you’re wasting your time” and “Don’t worry, it will soon end.” It’s a challenge to maintain personal relationships when you choose to refocus or direct all your attention towards your work. As they say, it gets lonely at the top, but I do have a solid support system within my family, my siblings, and my close friends. Such circumstances test your friendships and the people around you. There comes a point in life when you realize that you can’t carry everyone along. It takes a special kind of understanding and patience for the people in your life to understand that you need to chart your path, though you’ll always return to check on them. Some people may not understand this.

Being able to establish effective systems in Nigeria that function is quite a feat. Initially, convincing people to book tables or prepay for their reservations was a challenge. Yet, through the experience of enjoying themselves at Obi’s House, we’ve managed to show them the value of making reservations in advance and paying for them. Such practices aren’t common in nightclubs, even though they are effective structures. This system brings order to the nightlife space as it attracts more serious-minded individuals. Many people now prefer booking in advance to ensure they’re not late. We’ve built a solid base of recurring attendees, even House members, who show up every week. Establishing these systems wasn’t easy, and we had to overcome the scepticism of others.

I’m somewhat homesick; I miss being in my space and enjoying Nigerian food. With a snap of my fingers, I could order food or have it cooked at home. Sometimes, I just long for the comfort of being home. There are highs and lows, but in the end, the outcomes are rewarding. My passion isn’t solely driven by money; it’s about building a lasting legacy. I genuinely love DJing and the music. Ultimately, it’s satisfying to say that I’ve achieved certain things.

Apart from DJing, are there any other creative outlets or hobbies you explore to enhance your musical expression?

I’ve started playing around with music, although I haven’t released most of it yet. I’ve dropped a few tracks here and there. I play around with House Music quite a bit. I enjoy sitting down with producers and participating in sound camps. I love new music. Sometimes, I just like to collaborate with people, not necessarily with a large audience; I just appreciate people who understand their music. I like working with producers who can translate the sounds from my mind because I don’t physically produce, but I can actively engage in a studio session, and I find that immensely satisfying.

I also enjoy exploring merchandise. Designing clothes is something I occasionally indulge in. I enjoy sports as well. Anything creative is kind of what my spark is. I enjoy brainstorming a lot with people who have ideas and want to kind of grow with those ideas. That’s why I keep a close circle of friends. I also like to encourage people who have the right frame of mind to grow their brands or businesses.

I enjoy talking about God a lot as well. I know that’s one that people will think is funny because I’m a DJ. I enjoy the things of God. I like to talk about God a lot. I like to dig deeper into knowledge. That’s how I find my creative outlets. Outside of these, I sometimes like to catch a movie or simply relax by going to the beach. I’m a beach person, and being close to the water brings me a lot of joy. These are a few of the things I enjoy doing beyond DJing.

For those attending Obi’s House for the first time, what do they need to know for that ultimate Obi’s House experience?

Come early. Come have dinner at Hard Rock or Shiro. Relax. We have the DJ start playing at 7 p.m., so there’s a kind of after-work vibe to it. Don’t come with any expectations; the only expectation you have is that you’ll have a good time.

Just come with an open mind and an open heart, ready to enjoy. Bring your dance moves with you as well. There are many dancers in the house. If you come by yourself, you will meet a stranger who will eventually become your friend because everybody at Obi’s House is pretty friendly. People are open to meeting new people.

There’s this guy called Jeff who used to come by himself or with his cousins or cool friends; initially, there were four or five of them who would come to Bolivar. Before you knew it, there were 10, and before you knew it, they had adopted the name the Fake Life Gang. It turned into a whole movement of friends who hung out together.

We have this saying: Come as strangers, leave as friends. Just come prepared to have a good time on a Monday night, and hopefully, you won’t have to work the next day.

I’m sure there are some BellaNaija Wedding stories of people who met at Obi’s House and are now couples.

(Laughs.) You know what, I should ask. I feel like we have that story. I’ll look out for that. I’m sure a few people have met and are probably in relationships right now.

Do you have any exciting projects in the pipeline that you would like to share?

I’m working on some strong music. I’m going to start picking up more of the music in February next year. People should look out for that. And we’re looking to flip Obi’s House into a festival pretty soon, so that’s some exciting news as well.

***

