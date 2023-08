In today’s episode, Omon Odike has a chat with Uduak Odungide (Founder and CEO of UdyFoods).

Uduak shares how she started UdyFoods, how she expanded her business, the importance of video marketing for more visibility, balancing work and life as an entrepreneur, the challenges of quality control in the Nigerian food industry, and her advice for people who are interested in the food industry.

Watch: