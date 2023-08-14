UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Strengthens ties with a Diplomatic Visit to Lagos & Abuja

Visit to MAX Nigeria

Echoing the UK government’s determination to bolster clean, green, and sustainable economic growth in Africa, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met with the executives of MAX Nigeria, an e-mobility platform and electric vehicle assembler in Nigeria.

With support from the UK’s Manufacturing Africa programme, MAX Nigeria raised $31 million through equity investment from British International Investment-backed Novastar Ventures to ramp up the assembly of electric two-and three-wheelers.

Business Briefing and Africa Policy Speech

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly delivered a speech at a business briefing on UK’s partnerships with Africa. He announced a £10 million funding through a UK backed facility – FSD Africa Investment in Nigeria, in partnership with finance company InfraCredit that will unlock funding for sustainable and climate-friendly infrastructure development projects, such as providing renewable energy services to homes in urban areas, as well as green housing.

Visit to Nigerian Exchange Group

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited the historic trading floor of the Nigerian Exchange Group. He announced a new partnership between Mobilising Institutional Capital Through Listed Product Structures (MOBILIST), a UK government programme and the Nigerian Exchange Group which will bring help capital markets more squarely into financing economic development.

Visit to Ogidi Studios

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly visited Ogidi Studios and had a meeting with high-level executives from the creative industry to discuss common interests for the UK – Nigeria partnership.

Visit to Lagos State Waterways Authority

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly took a tour through the Lagos State Waterways Authority’s (LASWA) terminal building and saw first-hand the important role that waterways play in the ever-busy city of Lagos. LASWA has benefitted from the UK Government’s Future Cities Programme and currently from the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Advisory Facility (UKNAIF), both of which support sustainable development in various sectors across the world.

Creatives Reception

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly met with members of the Nigerian creative industry in Lagos and reiterated UK’s commitment to continually ensure a mutually beneficial relationship for both our countries.

Expanding upon his official agenda, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom allocated time for a visit to Abuja, which is the administrative hub of Nigeria.

Meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Villa in Abuja. They discussed and agreed on further work on economic and trade partnerships between both countries.

Visit to the UN’s Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) in Abuja

Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, visited UNHAS in Abuja and announced over £38m of UK humanitarian assistance which has saved the lives of vulnerable, conflict-affected people in North-East Nigeria – including women and girls.

This funding is helping to protect people, build their resilience to the ongoing crisis, and prevent famine in this extremely food-insecure region.

Launch of Climate Change Programme Targeting over 4 Million Nigerians

UK’s Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, officially announced the launch of its programme, Propcom+ supporting climate and growth by addressing environmental, social, and economic challenges in the country’s food and land-use system.

A £55 million contract and £2.89m grant was announced, as part of the £95m Propcom+ eight-year UK International Climate Finance programme aimed at supporting climate-resilient and sustainable agriculture and forestry that benefits people, climate, and nature.

The programme aims to support more than 4 million people, 50% of whom will be women, to adopt and scale sustainable agricultural practices that increase productivity and climate resilience while reducing emissions and protecting natural ecosystems.

BellaNaija is a media partner for the UK Foreign Secretary’s Visit to Lagos and Abuja