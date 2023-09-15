BNShareYourHustle: Start Your Day with EatChefTees’ Pan-Perfect Breakfasts Delivered to Your Doorstep!

Hey BNers,

For the September edition, we asked you, the BN community, to nominate your favourite small-scale business. The highest nominated business gets a FREE post on the BellaNaija website and BellaNaija social media pages (Instagram, Twitter & Facebook).

Eatcheftees | @eatcheftees.ng is our September #BNShareYourHustle feature.

EatChefTees is a breakfast and brunch food delivery company that specialises in pancakes and other variations of breakfast meals.

They cater to working-class people who don’t have time to think of what to eat for breakfast before leaving for work, people who work from home, and people who love food in general. Breakfast meals such as pancakes, waffles, crepes, French toast, food gift boxes, and food trays. You always get perfect meals!

You can reach them via any of the following mediums:

Instagram

WhatsApp/Call: 08125762642