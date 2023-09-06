 Ebun and Femi Clicked After an 8-Hour Phone Call!

Friends are the perfect matchmakers and after reading Ebun and Femi’s sweet love story, you’ll totally agree with us!

Three years ago, during the pandemic, a mutual friend was convinced that Ebun and Femi were going to make a perfect pair. Well, this friend was right because the very first day they spoke, they spent 8 hours on the call – they just clicked! Today, they are feeding our eyes with their sweet pre-wedding photos and we love it! Their chemistry and obvious bond in these photos have us blushing and we bet it will have the same effect on you as you scroll.

Enjoy Ebun and Femi’s love story and pre-wedding shoot below:

How we met

By the bride, Ebun:

In July 2020, the world was on lockdown. I got a call from a dear old friend of mine just to catch up and see how I was doing. We got talking about relationships and I told her I was very much single and just doing me. I gave her the whole “men are scum speech” and she disagreed with me and told me about this guy who is different. But I wasn’t buying lol. She said he is a lover and a hopeless romantic. And went on and on. The conversation ended with an agreement to at least speak with him over the phone. A few days later he sent a text to introduce himself and asked if we could speak on the phone rather than text. I agreed and a few minutes later, he called.

That first phone call lasted almost 8 hours! The next day was the same and so was the day after. For me it was like talking to someone I had known for years, it was so effortless but we lived in different places at the time – him in Lagos and me in Houston. We agreed to meet after dating for about 6 months but I canceled at the last minute. I didn’t want it to end but at the same time, the fear of meeting him and meeting someone who wasn’t the same as the person on the phone was real. so we….. well I pushed it another 6 months until my cousin’s wedding in London sometime around September 2021. I am glad my fears were wrong cause it was exactly the way it was over the phone. He was charming, caring, loving and everything else in between. He proposed 10 months later and the rest is history… or should I say history is being written? Lol

How we met

By the groom, Femi:

So I was catching up with an old friend and we were talking about relationships because she recently got married and asked if I was seeing anyone and I told her I wasn’t. ‘I’m keeping things VERY CASUAL!’ She laughed then said ‘I don’t know you to be like that, you’re a lover boy and you used to be a big lover back then.’ Then she goes on about how she knows someone who would be perfect for me. ‘You guys will like each other’ she said. She gave me Ebun’s number and we started off texting and I asked to call her and she agreed. We talked for a while and switched to FaceTime, I think we spoke all day during the initial phone call.

There were no pauses, no awkward moments, we just clicked. We started talking all day, every day when she was at work, and when I was at work we talked for hours. Time difference didn’t exist in our world. After over a year of my trying to talk her into meeting, she finally agreed and Invited me to her cousin’s wedding in London and we got a chance to meet. I was worried we would not kick it like we did over the phone but when she came out of her terminal, it was as if we’d known each other forever. It was as easy as 1,2,3. I knew she was my wife from the first day we switched to FaceTime and seeing her only confirmed it. She was and still is the girl from my dreams, she was everything I’ve dreamt about and prayed for. I started shopping for a ring after that trip but she didn’t know that. Ten months later, I didn’t hesitate to ask her to be my wife!

Credits

Bride @ebunny1

Planner @mimiluxe_events

Photography @laahweddings