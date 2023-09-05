Weddings
#FeyiFemi23! A Sweet Tale of Two Doctors in Love
You never can tell when you will meet ‘the one.’ Sometimes, just like in Feyi and John’s case, love can decide to show up when you are having a pretty long day at work.
Their love journey began during a night shift at the hospital. Little did Feyi know that this long night would end on a super sweet note. She met John who went from keeping her company to eventually stealing her heart! Today, they are blessing us with their stunning pre-wedding photos and we love it. Each frame is a sweet display of their unending love and we are absolutely rooting for them.
Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:
How we met
By the bride, Feyi:
Our story began a little over 5 years ago. We met while I was sitting on the hood of my car in front of the Paediatric Department in Ile-Ife, staring into one of those internship’s unending nightshifts. With that, began a lovely friendship which blossomed into this amazing love. What happens after this? Well, the plan is to grow in love, friendship, peace, laughter, and forever after. A little something to laugh about… Although John will never accept this. On one occasion, he did confess he had a crush on me the first time he saw me (long before we had a conversation about life, love, music and the woes of the teaching hospital that amazing night on my “Jalopy”). Meanwhile, I did not even dare confess to him while we spent hours talking on that beautiful night. I felt like whatever this was….it was meant to be. Well now, we both know what the other was thinking. Lool
Credits
Planner @cupidevents
Makeup @beautybysunmi
Photography @bayofarayolaphotography