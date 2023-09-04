Weddings
Catherine & Osa Took Their Love to Mauritius! Enjoy Their Destination Wedding Photos
What’s not to love about destination weddings? Today, Catherine and Osa are handing us first-class tickets to their breathtaking wedding in Mauritius.
Their wedding ceremony was nothing short of beautiful! The picturesque scenery and peaceful ambience overlooking the beautiful sight of nature made it all so dreamy. Catherine was every bit of a gorgeous bride and Osa looked absolutely dashing. Their chemistry is undeniable and we can’t help gushing over these lovebirds. After scrolling through their white wedding photos, you should totally see their pre-wedding shoot, civil wedding and traditional wedding photos.
Enjoy their white wedding photos below:
Now Mr. and Mrs!
Credits
Bride @theladycathy
Planner @madame__dubois
Wedding dress @matopeda.atelier
Stylist @kelliojor_
Hairstylist @adefunkeee
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Photography @bedgepictures
Videography @rmstudios__
Sourcing @shopbyisha