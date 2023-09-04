Connect with us

Weddings

Catherine & Osa Took Their Love to Mauritius! Enjoy Their Destination Wedding Photos

Weddings

Ugo and Devante's Love Blossomed During a Pandemic!

Weddings

It's a Weekend of Love and Beauty With These Amazing Features From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Cynthia and Charles' Wedding Was a Fun Celebration of Love!

Weddings

Ebunife & Ian's Love Story Began in High School! Enjoy Their Proposal Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love Happened The Moment Chimela and Nonso Met at a Party!

Weddings

Lemlem & Oluseyi's Pre-wedding Shoot in Portugal Will Add Sunshine to Your Day!

Weddings

It Was Love at First Sight! Enjoy Diana and Bright's Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

12 Years Down, Forever To Go! Mercy Johnson & Prince Odi Okojie celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Weddings

Waleola and Dotun Met Through a Mutual Friend – Now It’s a Forever Story!

Weddings

Catherine & Osa Took Their Love to Mauritius! Enjoy Their Destination Wedding Photos

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

What’s not to love about destination weddings?   Today, Catherine and Osa are handing us first-class tickets to their breathtaking wedding in Mauritius.

Their wedding ceremony was nothing short of beautiful! The picturesque scenery and peaceful ambience overlooking the beautiful sight of nature made it all so dreamy. Catherine was every bit of a gorgeous bride and Osa looked absolutely dashing. Their chemistry is undeniable and we can’t help gushing over these lovebirds.  After scrolling through their white wedding photos, you should totally see their pre-wedding shootcivil wedding and traditional wedding photos.

Enjoy their white wedding photos below:

Now Mr. and Mrs!

Credits

Bride @theladycathy
Planner @madame__dubois
Wedding dress @matopeda.atelier
Stylist @kelliojor_
Hairstylist @adefunkeee
Makeup @ariyike_mua
Photography @bedgepictures
Videography @rmstudios__
Sourcing @shopbyisha

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

css.php