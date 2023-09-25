Try Something Unique With Flo Chinyere’s Tomato-Free Jollof Rice Recipe

Food content creator Flo Chinyere has dropped a new and insightful cooking video on her YouTube channel.

For anyone looking to try something new or who is allergic to tomatoes, Flo Chinyere has shared her recipe for cooking delicious Jollof rice without tomatoes.



Ingredients

3 cups long-grain parboiled rice

3 carrots or 9 carrots

2 sweet peppers or 2 red bell peppers

1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) of beef (ribs)

1 green bell pepper

1 white onion

1 red onion

1 tbsp. thyme

1 tbsp. Nigerian curry powder

White pepper (optional, to your taste)

Habanero pepper (to your taste)

1-2 cooking spoons of vegetable oil

4 small seasoning cubes (beef flavour)

Salt (to taste)

Watch: