Try Something Unique With Flo Chinyere's Tomato-Free Jollof Rice Recipe

Spice Up Your Cooking with Chef Tolani's Unique Roasted Spice Mixtures

Geena's Delicious Twist on Ofada Jollof Rice is a Must-Try | Watch

Velvety Foodies Unveils Her Delicious Akara Recipe

Sisi Yemmie Shares Irresistible Biscoff & Coconut Puff Puff Recipe

Tito the Writer discusses Faith & Overcoming Vaginismus on “Tea With Tay”

Sholzy Shares How He Met His Wife & His All Stars Experience on “The Dip”

Kizz Daniel Opens Up About Fatherhood & His Music Journey on "Afrobeats Podcast"

Whitemoney Talks About His BBNaija All Stars Journey on "The Dip"

Maurice Sam & Ayanime Edem Star In The Latest Episode of "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion" | Watch

Try Something Unique With Flo Chinyere’s Tomato-Free Jollof Rice Recipe

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Food content creator Flo Chinyere has dropped a new and insightful cooking video on her YouTube channel.

For anyone looking to try something new or who is allergic to tomatoes, Flo Chinyere has shared her recipe for cooking delicious Jollof rice without tomatoes.

Ingredients

3 cups long-grain parboiled rice

3 carrots or 9 carrots

2 sweet peppers or 2 red bell peppers

1.5 kg (3.3 lbs) of beef (ribs)

1 green bell pepper

1 white onion

1 red onion

1 tbsp. thyme

1 tbsp. Nigerian curry powder

White pepper (optional, to your taste)

Habanero pepper (to your taste)

1-2 cooking spoons of vegetable oil

4 small seasoning cubes (beef flavour)

Salt (to taste)

Watch:

