Tribunal Declares Natasha Akpoti Winner of Kogi Central Senatorial Election

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal has declared Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan the winner of the Kogi Central senatorial election and therefore nullified the victory of Sen. Abubakar Ohere.

The ruling was read out by the tribunal chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, on September 6, 2023.

According to Channels Television, “The Tribunal Chairman, Justice K. A. Orjiako, who read the unanimous judgement of the three-man panel, said Ohere results were inflated in nine polling units of Ajaokuta Local Government Area (LGA), while that of Natasha was intentionally reduced in the areas by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as well as three other polling unit results that were deliberately not entered for Natasha in the same LGA.”

After making the necessary corrections, the court declared Natasha of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to have won the election with 54,074 votes to defeat the 51,291 votes secured by APC’s Ohere.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@natashaakpoti