Spotted! Genevieve Nnaji Looking Radiant As Ever at the Premiere of “I Do Not Come to You By Chance” at TIFF

Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji was spotted at the Toronto International Film Festival, celebrating the premiere of her highly-anticipated movie. Her appearance is a sweet delight as this marks her first public appearance this year.

While keeping a low profile, Genevieve has been hard at work behind the scenes, spearheading the production of “I Do Not Come to You By Chance,” a standout feature in the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival’s 2023 Centrepiece program. This cinematic gem is co-produced by Chinny Carter and Chioma Onyenwe, with a compelling script penned by the talented duo, Chika Anadu and Ishaya Bako.