Spotted! Genevieve Nnaji Looking Radiant As Ever at the Premiere of “I Do Not Come to You By Chance” at TIFF

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji was spotted at the Toronto International Film Festival, celebrating the premiere of her highly-anticipated movie. Her appearance is a sweet delight as this marks her first public appearance this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

While keeping a low profile, Genevieve has been hard at work behind the scenes, spearheading the production of “I Do Not Come to You By Chance,” a standout feature in the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival’s 2023 Centrepiece program. This cinematic gem is co-produced by Chinny Carter and Chioma Onyenwe, with a compelling script penned by the talented duo, Chika Anadu and Ishaya Bako.

