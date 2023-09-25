Connect with us

BN TV

Tito the Writer discusses Faith & Overcoming Vaginismus on “Tea With Tay”

BN TV

Geena's A Delicious Twist on Ofada Jollof Rice is a Must-Try | Watch

BN TV

Velvety Foodies Unveils Her Delicious Akara Recipe

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie Shares Irresistible Biscoff & Coconut Puff Puff Recipe

BN TV

Sholzy Shares How He Met His Wife & His All Stars Experience on “The Dip”

BN TV Music

Kizz Daniel Opens Up About Fatherhood & His Music Journey on "Afrobeats Podcast"

BN TV

Whitemoney Talks About His BBNaija All Stars Journey on "The Dip"

BN TV

Maurice Sam & Ayanime Edem Star In The Latest Episode of "Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion" | Watch

BN TV

Watch Episode 12 (S3) of “Visa on Arrival” on BN TV

BN TV

Toke Makinwa & Steve Chuks Get Real About Content Creation on “Toke Moments” | Watch

BN TV

Tito the Writer discusses Faith & Overcoming Vaginismus on “Tea With Tay”

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

On the fifth episode of Tea With Tay, Taymesan sits with author Titoluwa SamOladapo, aka Tito the Writer.

Tito opens up on dealing with vaginismus, her experience of living with and overcoming it, the stigma surrounding the condition, her sexual assault experiences as a child, the difference between religion and faith, faith-led Christianity, and the need for Christians to give themselves and others grace instead of condemnation.

The conversation touches richly on the core of Christianity: faith versus the art of it, religion, and shattering sexual stigma in the gospel and society.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Nympha Nzeribe: How to Thrive as an Emerging Fashion Designer

Mfonobong Inyang: The Importance of Documentation in Preserving Legacy

Udochi Mbalewe: The Bliss and Peril of Newlyweds

BN Book Review: A Journey Through Existence: North of My Mind by Alison Cole Chiori | Review by The BookLady NG

Doing Life With…: Bee Keeping Started As a Hobby For Fauzziyah Isiak But It’s Now Something More
css.php