Tito the Writer discusses Faith & Overcoming Vaginismus on “Tea With Tay”

On the fifth episode of Tea With Tay, Taymesan sits with author Titoluwa Sam–Oladapo, aka Tito the Writer.

Tito opens up on dealing with vaginismus, her experience of living with and overcoming it, the stigma surrounding the condition, her sexual assault experiences as a child, the difference between religion and faith, faith-led Christianity, and the need for Christians to give themselves and others grace instead of condemnation.

The conversation touches richly on the core of Christianity: faith versus the art of it, religion, and shattering sexual stigma in the gospel and society.

Watch: