Watch Episode 10 (S3) of “Visa on Arrival” on BN TV

Accelerate TV has dropped the latest episode of their hilarious web series “Visa On Arrival,” and this episode is titled “Fake Respect.

On this episode, “Charity went after the applicant who was denied a visa because she was afraid of not knowing who she was.

Meanwhile, Hope couldn’t continue her fraudulent sales because of Charity’s applicant, whom they presume is powerful and well-connected.”

“Visa on Arrival” stars Bovi, Real Warri Pikin, Taymesan, Chioma Edak, Jamodaniels Asagba, and Dat Warri Girl.

Watch: