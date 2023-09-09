Connect with us

Watch Episode 10 (S3) of “Visa on Arrival” on BN TV

Watch Episode 9 of Biodun Stephen’s “Omo Momizs”

Cleopatra Pays Iya Barakat a Visit on “Teropi Secxxion” | Watch

Watch Episode 3 of Uriel’s “Diary Room Spills” on BN TV

Here's What Abimbola Craig Thinks Makes Men More Attractive — Watch Her New Vlog

Watch: Reekado Banks shows off His Culinary Skills in Chef Tolani’s Kitchen

Kennedy Ekezie Shares His Ingredients for Success in Episode 2 (S3) of 'Tea With Tay'

Watch the Latest Episode of “Public Eye” on BN TV

Asake's Top Choice for a Music Feature? None Other Than Kanye West!

Everything You Need to Know About Real Warri Pikin’s Weight Loss Surgery

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Accelerate TV has dropped the latest episode of their hilarious web series “Visa On Arrival,” and this episode is titled “Fake Respect.

On this episode, “Charity went after the applicant who was denied a visa because she was afraid of not knowing who she was.

Meanwhile, Hope couldn’t continue her fraudulent sales because of Charity’s applicant, whom they presume is powerful and well-connected.”

“Visa on Arrival” stars Bovi, Real Warri Pikin, Taymesan, Chioma Edak, Jamodaniels Asagba, and Dat Warri Girl.

Watch:

