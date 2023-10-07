Dive Into a Weekend of Love and Beauty With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Connect with us

Hey guys! 💃🏻

We are ushering you into the weekend with so much love and beauty, thanks to the #BellaNaijaWeddings Zone. We’ve got a truckload of all the amazing features that went down last week. Before you scroll, we just want to let you know that you are in for a swell time! We’ve got captivating love stories, Eye-catching inspos and exciting videos to make your weekend worthwhile. Without wasting any time, click on the title links below and dive into a world of fun!

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

Of Love, Colours & Beauty! It’s Time To #MeetTheBazzys

Come on a Beautiful Journey of Love and Culture with Sewa & Ayo’s Yoruba Wedding

Sewa & Ayo Met at a Concert and are Now Dancing To The Tunes of Love!

Maddy & Terry’s Beautiful Love Journey Began With a WhatsApp Status!

From Church Single’s Fellowship to Happy-Ever-After! Here’s How The #LoveLikeOluMi Journey Began

From Bowling Partners to Life Partners! Here’s How Temi & Wale’s Sweet Journey Began

It’s Love in Grenada! Rianna & Nizar’s Romantic Beach Proposal Was Absolutely Magical!

Blue, Bold and Beautiful! This Inspo is The Perfect Recipe For a Fire Trad Look

Want To Be a Dazzling Bride? This Traditional Wedding Inspo is For You!

Come Through With Flawless Charm On Your Big Day With This Beauty Look

Embrace The Irresistible Allure of Edo Bridal Fashion With This Lovely Inspo!

This Pristine Beauty Look is Perfect For Your White Wedding Slay!

Love is So Sweet and This Cute Couple’s Video is Enough Proof !

This Couple’s Moment During Their Yoruba Trad Will Have You Cheesing Out!

This Intimate Outdoor Proposal Will Have You Blushing Non-Stop!

This Emotional Moment Between This Bride and Her Parents Will Melt Your Heart

This Lovely Couple Moment Will Fill Your Day With Sweetness!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

