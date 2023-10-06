Connect with us

Ebunife and Ian's White Wedding Was a Burst of Love & Happiness!

Taibat & Temitope Met 16 years Ago - Now, They Get To Have Their Dream Wedding!

From Facebook Friends To Soulmates! Enjoy Toyin & Keddy's Beautiful Love Story

Lateefah & Eziefulah Pre-wedding Shoot is The Perfect Dose of Sweetness Your Day Needs!

From The Instagram DMs to The Aisle! Enjoy Aramide & Ademola's Wedding Photos

From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Here's The Perfect Guide To a Fun Weekend

A Yoruba Love Affair! Faiza & Temi's Trad Was The Perfect Burst of Love and Culture

One Night, Two Pleasant Surprises! Enjoy Sienna and Stephen's #BNBling

9 Years of Friendship & a Beautiful Love Story - It's Time To #MeetTheGreys23!

Chigozie Reluctantly Went For a Hangout and Ended Up Finding Love! #YouMayKiztheBride

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Love is patient and love is kind… but above all, love is absolutely beautiful. Once again, we get to see the beauty of love and it’s all thanks to Ebunife and Ian.

After blessing us with their sweet proposal and pre-wedding shoot,  the lovebirds said ‘I do, in a breathtaking outdoor white wedding.  After they were pronounced husband and wife, they moved to the wedding reception and it was super lit! The bridal party brought all the energy to the dance floor and the lovebirds also gave us a splendid first dance. The heartfelt speeches from their loved ones might just make you teary-eyed. The #3500milesawaye wedding was such a wholesome show of love and you’ll be glued to your screen as you watch!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @i_am_kayode
Featured Image @the_cambridge_photobooth

