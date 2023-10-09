May and David’s Moms Did The Matchmaking! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

May and David are taking a sweet ride to happy ever after and it’s all thanks to their moms who served as the perfect matchmakers!

The lovebirds exchanged their vows in an indoor church ceremony and it was all shades of beautiful. May looked elegant in her dress and David made such a fine groom! They added more glam to their reception as they repped their vibrant Edo culture. It was such a colourful display of love and we could not get enough of the beauty. We are totally stoked for them and we are certain their photos will add smiles to your day.

Enjoy their wedding photos and see their pre-wedding shoot here:

What’s a ceremony without cake?

Can’t get enough of the love and beauty!

Credits

Bride @may.e.o

Groom @davidbazzy

Planner @bankysuevents

Decor @aquarianluxuryweddings

Makeup @tolufelix_mua

Hair @mobeautybar

Bouquet @adelasflowers

Photography @awgz.married