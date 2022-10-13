MeetTheBazzys22 Began With May & David’s Moms – See Their Pre-wedding Shoot

We often see mothers try to pair up their children with potential lovers. Even though we shy away, the phrase “mom always knows best” may not be so far from the truth after all. May and David are proof of this.

They met for the first time at a family function. It was a well-planned move by their mothers to introduce them and this worked out really well. It was literally love at first sight. May and David’s pre-wedding photos are so beautiful, they gave us drooling. Their chemistry and smiles will certainly brighten your day.

Enjoy May and David’s love story and photos below.

How we met

By the bride, May

Our mums set us up! I met David for 5 minutes at his family event in Nigeria on February 9th 2019. It was love at first sight. He had only been to Nigeria once before, when he was a baby. Our mums who went to university together back in the 80s had planned to introduce us at the event and they did, but trust me, putting us in the same place at the same time was enough. He was handsome! (even more now, haha!).

I didn’t see him until the morning after the event, this time for 10 minutes longer than it was the first time. We had a short conversation and it was GAME OVER. We exchanged numbers and agreed to hang out before he left Nigeria.

On February 15th 2019, we went on our first date. That night David jokingly said he would marry me (Lol! me that I married you the day I met you). It was a prayer that went straight to God’s ears.

He left Nigeria for the UK and we started dating but distance tried its luck and we broke up in April 2019. Going just one day without speaking confirmed what we already knew, we were made for each other. We got back together and it’s been God’s unending grace since.

The proposal

On February 20th 2021 (two years after I married him in my heart), he asked me to marry him, not as a joke, but with a ring! Whenever you pray, please say a prayer for our mums too. They were the Angels God used to bring us together. What a match!

Credits

Bride @may.e.o

Groom @davidbazzy

Planner @bankysuevents

Video @smokhyimagery

Stylist @emmanuela.obaz

Makeup @tolufelix_mua

Photography @awgzzz @awgz.married