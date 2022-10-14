It’s 5 Beautiful Years of Love for Yomi Casual & Grace Makun

In 2017, we featured the wedding of fashion designer Omoniyi Makun, also known as Yomi Casual, and his sweetheart Grace. Now, five years later, the couple is celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary and getting stronger.

Yomi Casual proposed to Grace five years ago at the Funnybone Untamed II comedy concert at Eko Hotel & Suites as Styl Plus’ popular song “Olufunmi” was playing in the background. Relive the moment here.

We can tell from the sweet notes they wrote to celebrate their special day that they are much more in love now than they were when they married.

Grace shared this sweet note while celebrating their anniversary on her Instagram page:

Who would have tot ? Yomi and Grace 5years

So inseparable … I love it

Thank you @yomicasual for everything! The Good , bad ,ugly days ! We have come to understand that marriage is not bed of roses but we are intentional about togetherness and creating long lasting beautiful memories

THIS IS GOD”s hand upon us

I have a long epistle to write, but today I’m not just celebrating yomi and Grace but I’m celebrating OUR GOD

He is GOD ALL BY HIMSELF IN OUR HOME

And he shared:

Thanks for helping me believe that soulmates do exist. @fabjewels_official

Thanks for playing the role of Dad sometimes. Thanks for rejecting those expensive gifts ( but you still collect the money sha😁 omo Igbo). HAPPY WEDDING ANNIVERSARY to the love of my life. FIVE years filled with new memories and many more to come. #fiveyearsweddinganniversary THANK YOU LORD🙏🏾

