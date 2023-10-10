Wale & Christianah Clicked After The Second Shot!

They say when you want something, you go for it head-on! Wale knew he wanted Christianah in his life forever and he didn’t give up on this desire.

Their sweet journey began with a DM and despite being turned down by Chrisianah the first time, Wale was willing to give it another try. This time, she said Yes to being his girlfriend and eventually, yes to being his wife! Now, they are heading to forever land and we couldn’t be more pleased with how their beautiful story turned out. Their stylish look and evident love have got us drooling. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Christianah:

In May 2017, I had just moved back home after graduating from the university when I noticed his message in my DM. It was my second day at home and I was bored already. I replied him after a few hours and we spent the whole day chatting. Days and months went by, and we always looked forward to our chat and phone calls. We lived in different provinces so he travelled to visit me and we went on our first date. I recall going home after that date thinking to myself that there was nothing on earth that could make us end up together.

He asked me to be his girlfriend a few times but I turned down his request because I didn’t want a long-distance relationship. We remained friends sharing our best and not-so-great dating experiences with each other. When he moved to my province, he asked me to be his girlfriend again and I finally decided to give us a try. Over the years, we’ve chosen to love each other intentionally and haven’t gone a day without talking. When he asked me to marry him, it was a no-brainer. We are super excited to begin the first chapter of #TiWaForever.

Credits

Bride: @tianahstyle

Groom: @aamortgagelending

Planner: @celebrationeventsmgmt

Photography: @f10studio