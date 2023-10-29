Connect with us

The Must-See Street Style From Lagos Fashion Week 2023 | Day 2

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 2: Ugo Monye

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 2: SVL design

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 – Runway Day 2: PiiLLz & PoiZn

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 - Runway Day 2: MTN

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 - Runway Day 2: LFJ

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 - Runway Day 2: Kiko Romeo

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 - Runway Day 2: Geto

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 - Runway Day 2: Kente Gentlemen

Lagos Fashion Week 2023 - Runway Day 2: Cute saint

The Must-See Street Style From Lagos Fashion Week 2023 | Day 2

Published

2 mins ago

 on

Lagos Fashion Week may be renowned for its stunning runway showcases however, for those with keen eyes, it is also a stage for the remarkable street fashion that blooms on the exteriors of its venues. We couldn’t wait to unveil the sartorial brilliance on display throughout Lagos Fashion Week.

Finding inspiration in the world of high fashion and artistic expression is a quintessential part of the Fashion Week experience and for those who love fashion, you already know that the BellaNaija Style team is your go-to source for live coverages of the latest trends, standout looks, and significant moments.

One of our cherished highlights this season is the electrifying street style brought to life by the event’s attendees. Join us as we curate the crème de la crème of street-style looks from Day 2. Keep scrolling to witness the fashion insiders making the streets of Lagos their personal runway!

Photography by @itsboye

