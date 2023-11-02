ICYMI: Neo Akpofure Was 1 Heart Throbbing Bloke At Emmy Kasbit’s Lagos Fashion Week Show

Connect with us

Beauty

Neo Akpofure was spotted at Lagos Fashion Week rocking an ombre 2-piece down the runway for Nigerian culturally attuned menswear label — Emmy Kasbit.

Neo looked charming on flattering braids, strutting briskly with a heart-throbbing straight face that’s once again stirred complimentary comments from the ladies and his fans. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

See the full collection here.

